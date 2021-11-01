Riot to drop new Arcane-themed Summoner’s Rift accents, free new skins, and Caitlyn update

As we approach the premiere of Riot Games’ new animated series, Arcane, fans will get to enjoy some new looks on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends.

The developers are bringing plenty of new aspects to connect the game to the show. First, there will be four new skins added to the game for Caitlyn, Jinx, Vi, and Jayce that will reflect their looks from the world of Arcane. These skins will be available for free. Similarly, the entire map will be getting a makeover with Arcane-themed accents.

Image via Riot Games

Additionally, Caitlyn will be getting her long-awaited art and sustainability update for the Rift as well. The Sheriff of Piltover is one of the oldest champions in the game, having been released in 2011. Some of the art of her first skin releases looked pretty outdated, so it’s being revamped to match a more modern look, especially in comparison to the art style that recent releases have.

In terms of gameplay, however, League will also be getting its big 2022 preseason update. From new dragon types to a whole slew of items being added to the shop, this upcoming year will be like nothing we’ve seen before. Players will be jumping into a new world with plenty of opportunities to master unique builds while getting into never-before-seen situations.

League’s next patch, Patch 11.22, is set to release on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The first episodes of Arcane will be available on Netflix on Nov. 6.

