Arcane Season 2 still ‘on track’ despite Riot downsizing

Riot Games executives have stressed today’s company-wide layoffs will not affect Arcane’s season two release schedule, with the hotly-anticipated Netflix show’s sequel still expected to hit the streaming service in November 2024.

Described as “the last thing we ever wanted to do,” Riot president Marc Merrill revealed the company would be restructuring on Jan. 22. In total, over 500 staff were let go and a handful of ongoing projects were downsized or killed off completely, with Riot Forge and the team behind digital card game Legends of Runeterra hit hardest.

Image via Riot Games

As part of the announcement Merrill, alongside chief executive Dylan Jadeja, outlined the impacts of Riot’s restructuring and specifically mentioned season two of Arcane was still “on track” for November. The pair didn’t go into detail on whether the Riot side of the show—most of the production on the animated series is handled by French studio Fortiche—is directly impacted by the layoffs. Dot Esports has reached out to Riot for more information regarding Arcane’s status but has not received a response at the time of publishing.

The new plan for Riot is to pivot into its strongest products, with League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift specifically named as the core titles now valued highest by the company going forward. While Arcane did not land a mention, the critically acclaimed show will assuredly be high up on the priority list given its success, which prompted an immediate renewal with Netflix after its 2021 premiere.

Dot Esports expects a third-season renewal to follow season two’s release if it hits even half the popularity the original nine-episode run enjoyed.

Season one of Arcane was an absolute hit among fans both familiar and unfamiliar with the world of League. The show currently sits as “Universally Acclaimed” on Metacritic with a 9.0 rating and nabbed four Emmys in 2022 including Outstanding Animated Program. It beat the likes of The Simpsons and Marvel’s What If…?

Since then, we’ve been given a few small glimpses into what Arcane‘s sophomore outing has in store for us, including a trailer featuring a familiar League champion and big names reportedly signing on to help produce the show’s music and soundtrack.

We can only anticipate the impacts of Riot’s restructure on Arcane but given its size and popularity, we’re sure Riot is full steam ahead with the show despite today’s setbacks.