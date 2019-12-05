Aphromoo joins Dignitas as the team's starting support

Dignitas confirmed today that Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black will be the League of Legends team’s starting support alongside rookie AD carry Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen for the 2020 season.

“We’re going to have a pretty ridiculous lineup,” Aphromoo said in the team’s reveal video. “I think we all understand what we want to do [and] where we want to be by the end of this season. I just wanna fucking win.”

DIG on Twitter Welcome the master of making support look SO easy, @aphromoo! https://t.co/u3ceA2eLvK

The 27-year-old veteran is one of the most experienced players in the LCS, boasting a career across multiple organizations and seasons. He’s won two LCS championships with CLG and has been to Worlds three times in his career—twice with CLG and once with 100 Thieves.

Aphromoo’s last year, however, was lackluster. Although 100 Thieves had a remarkable debut during the 2018 LCS Spring Split, it’s been downhill for the team and Aphromoo since then. Due to a lack of identity and player cohesion, 100 Thieves ended in last place during the 2019 Spring Split and in eighth place during the Summer Split.

Dignitas has had an interesting offseason. The team reportedly spent $2.3 million to sign Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon. Other reports claimed that the team used a third of its budget to sign its top laner, and as a result, was struggling to fill in its roster. But now, Aphromoo will be able to lend his expertise and help guide a rookie ADC through his first season on the big stage.