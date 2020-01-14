Aphelios, Stormrazor set to receive nerfs in League’s Patch 10.2

League of Legends’ Patch 10.2 may still be over a week away, but fans have gotten a sneak peek at what’s in store for the upcoming update after lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter unveiled the next champions in store for changes in Patch 10.2 today.

Stormrazor tops the list as the only item in for a nerf in Patch 10.2. Only three champions have made the list of nerfs: Qiyana, Nautilus, and Aphelios. There are twice as many champions in for buffs, including Draven, Karma, Viktor, Lulu, Ziggs, and Trundle. Rift Herald has also made the list of buffs alongside Frozen Heart.

Mark Yetter on Twitter First look at Patch 10.2 – should have more details on changes tomorrow.

Aphelios should come as no surprise; the marksman has been out on live servers for just over a month now and has already received two rounds of nerfs. Aphelios most recently saw changes in Patch 10.1, which arrived on live servers last week and slightly lowered his base movement speed and health. The Weapon of the Faithful also received a 25 percent decrease in the damage done to secondary targets with his ultimate, Moonlight Vigil.

But many fans of the game believed these changes weren’t enough and called on Riot to further address the champion’s strength. G2 Esports’ Luka “Perkz” Perković exemplified Aphelios’ power shortly after the champion received his most recent round of nerfs by nearly team-killing his opponents after they grouped in a narrow corridor of the jungle.

The upcoming round of changes will likely arrive on the League of Legends Public Beta Environment in the next few days but will be subject to change. Patch 10.2 is schedule to hit live servers Jan. 23.