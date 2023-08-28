All Victorious skins in League of Legends history

The Victorious Skin is one of the biggest status symbols in League of Legends.

One of the biggest flexes you can show off on your League of Legends account is a season’s Victorious skin.

Traditionally, the Victorious skin—which is a blue and gold skin given to one of the most impactful champions of a given ranked season—was awarded to League players who grinded enough LP in a given ranked season to reach Gold rank. But in 2023, the way that players earned Victorious skins was changed slightly as you no longer have to hit Gold to earn the Victorious skin.

You only now have to farm “split points,” which are awarded after each game. So, technically, you could just play a load of League games during a ranked “split” and eventually grab the Victorious skin, regardless of your rank. You can even get the Victorious skin if you’re ranked Iron, Bronze, or Silver at the end of a ranked split. But if you do hit Gold, the game gives you a bit of a pat on the back by making it require far fewer split points to get the Victorious skin.

Victorious skins are a microcosm of League history. Looking back on the list, it’s clear to see which champions were deserving of that season’s ranked honor, and if you’re a newer player, it’s a reminder of what’s possibly on the horizon if you level up your game.

Here are all of the Victorious skins ever put out in League of Legends history.

All Victorious skins in LoL history, in order

Victorious Jarvan IV (2011)

Victorious Jarvan, the first ranked reward in LoL history. Image via Riot Games

Victorious Janna (2012)

Victorious Janna, the reward for ranked season two. Image via Riot Games

Victorious Elise (2013)

Victorious Elise, the ranked reward for LoL ranked 2013. Image via Riot Games.

Victorious Morgana (2014)

Victorious Morgana, 2014’s ranked reward. Image via Riot Games.

Victorious Sivir (2015)

Victorious Sivir, the 2015 ranked reward. Image via Riot Games.

Victorious Maokai (2016)

Maokai had a year to remember in 2016. Image via Riot Games

Victorious Graves (2017)

Graves has one of the prettiest Victorious splash arts. Image via Riot Games

Victorious Orianna (2018)

Orianna is one of League’s most prevalent champions. Image via Riot Games

Victorious Aatrox (2019)

Victorious Aatrox was the ranked reward for the 2019 LoL season. Image via Riot Games

Victorious Lucian (2020)

Lucian got one of the most well-deserved Victorious skins back in 2020. Image via Riot Games

Victorious Blitzcrank (2021)

Blitz got the Victorious skin in 2021. Image via Riot Games

Victorious Sejuani (2022)

Victorious Sejuani, pictured with her boar Bristle. Image via Riot Games

Victorious Anivia (2023, split one)

Victorious Anivia, the reward for the first half of the 2023 ranked season. Image via Riot Games

Another Victorious skin is expected to be released when the 2023 ranked season ends later this year. This list will be continuously updated whenever a new Victorious skin is added to League.

