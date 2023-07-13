How do Split Points work in League of Legends?

Ranked games in League of Legends are quite the bloodbath, but the Split Point incentives are enough to keep players returning for more. Split points are earned in ranked games, regardless of winning or losing, but the amounts vary. And at the end of the Ranked Split, you can get the exclusive Victorious Skin, depending on your number of Split Points.

How many split points do you earn per game?

To earn split points in League, you must play Ranked Solo/Duo or Ranked Flex matches during the Ranked season. For every win, you’ll earn 10 Split Points, and if you lose, you’ll earn six Split Points. So, whether you win or lose, you’ll still earn Split Points; the amount varies, but only slightly.

How many split points to unlock the Victorious skin?

You’ll get great skins by playing ranked games and earning Split Points. Image via Riot Games

The number of Split Points you need to unlock the Split Season’s Victorious skin depends on your rank at the end of the split. If you’re ranked Iron, Bronze, or Silver, you’ll need 1,600 Split Points to unlock that split’s Victorious skin. And if you’re ranked Gold or higher at the end of the split, you’ll only need 80 Split Points.

However, there is also another requirement you need to meet to unlock the Victorious skin. You must also have an Honor Level of two or higher. I find the best way to earn Honor is by playing well, even if your team is losing, and avoiding toxic behavior as much as possible.

If you’re playing games with your friends, one of them is bound to honor you at some point, which is one of the ways I got my Honor level to five.

Can I earn Split Points during the preseason?

Although you can still enter ranked matched during the preseason, you won’t earn Split Points or receive rewards for climbing to new tiers. Your Split Points from the previous splits and seasons don’t carry over to the next split or season.

If you do play ranked in the preseason, this will affect your MMR, so aim for those wins. As the preseason is generally when Riot devs release the most significant patches, it’s an excellent time to test out changed items or champions and discover the new meta.

