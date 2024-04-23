A Sona player flashing their Mastery Emote
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

All updated Mastery Emotes in League

A new look to spam on Summoner's Rift.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 03:47 pm

Mastery Emotes have been one of the best ways to show off your skills in League of Legends, especially after pulling off a tough play on Summoner’s Rift.

Recommended Videos

They had the same look for the last several years, but now, Riot Games has given them a quick makeover that has divided the community. Instead of the steel wings and gem in the middle, the developers have shifted Mastery Emotes into a much more ethereal realm, taking inspiration from the peaks of Mount Targon and the magical power that resides in that region.

“We felt that the struggle of climbing the mountain was similar to the pursuit of mastery and wanted to reflect that in the new designs,” Evan “Revenancer” Humphreys said. “In addition to new looks for levels 1-7 we’ve added new crests for levels 8-10, and an infinitely scaling representation of your level beyond that.”

If you’re wondering how the new Mastery Emotes will look in League, here are all of the changes headed to the game.

LoL’s updated Mastery Emotes

League‘s updated Champion Mastery system has modernized the emotes in game, ditching the older, more regal stature of the former emotes for a much more sleeker, shinier emote from the stars. They still have the growing wings, but instead of being armored with gems, they feature diamond-like wings with a different colored aura within.

They also extend past mastery level seven and are now uncapped due to the new mastery system, which is reflected in the new emotes as well. For any players who reach mastery level 11 and above, you’ll get a forever increasing number on top of the crest that shows just how dedicated you are to that specific champion.

The new Mastery Emotes in League
Will players be willing to show off these emotes? Image via Riot Games

There are, however, some players who are already unhappy with the new look of the Mastery Emotes, saying they look cheap and lack the same impact and flair as the older versions. At first glance, the new emotes do lack animations when compared to their older form, including the flourishing of the wings, the afterglow, and even some other subtle visual effects.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Which champion uses Siphon Power ability in LoL?
Katarina, Tristana, Ekko and other champions approaching the screen.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Which champion uses Siphon Power ability in LoL?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Riot fines, suspends IG jungler Leyan for obscene teddy bear play
Tibbers, Annie's ultimate bear companion from League of Legends, preparing to strike.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot fines, suspends IG jungler Leyan for obscene teddy bear play
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Riot reportedly adding another international LoL event in 2025
A view of the back of a chair on-stage at LoL Worlds 2023.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reportedly adding another international LoL event in 2025
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Which champion uses Siphon Power ability in LoL?
Katarina, Tristana, Ekko and other champions approaching the screen.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Which champion uses Siphon Power ability in LoL?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Riot fines, suspends IG jungler Leyan for obscene teddy bear play
Tibbers, Annie's ultimate bear companion from League of Legends, preparing to strike.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot fines, suspends IG jungler Leyan for obscene teddy bear play
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Riot reportedly adding another international LoL event in 2025
A view of the back of a chair on-stage at LoL Worlds 2023.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reportedly adding another international LoL event in 2025
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.