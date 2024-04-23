All updated Mastery Emotes in League

Mastery Emotes have been one of the best ways to show off your skills in League of Legends, especially after pulling off a tough play on Summoner’s Rift.

Recommended Videos

They had the same look for the last several years, but now, Riot Games has given them a quick makeover that has divided the community. Instead of the steel wings and gem in the middle, the developers have shifted Mastery Emotes into a much more ethereal realm, taking inspiration from the peaks of Mount Targon and the magical power that resides in that region.

“We felt that the struggle of climbing the mountain was similar to the pursuit of mastery and wanted to reflect that in the new designs,” Evan “Revenancer” Humphreys said. “In addition to new looks for levels 1-7 we’ve added new crests for levels 8-10, and an infinitely scaling representation of your level beyond that.”

If you’re wondering how the new Mastery Emotes will look in League, here are all of the changes headed to the game.

LoL’s updated Mastery Emotes

League‘s updated Champion Mastery system has modernized the emotes in game, ditching the older, more regal stature of the former emotes for a much more sleeker, shinier emote from the stars. They still have the growing wings, but instead of being armored with gems, they feature diamond-like wings with a different colored aura within.

They also extend past mastery level seven and are now uncapped due to the new mastery system, which is reflected in the new emotes as well. For any players who reach mastery level 11 and above, you’ll get a forever increasing number on top of the crest that shows just how dedicated you are to that specific champion.

Will players be willing to show off these emotes? Image via Riot Games

There are, however, some players who are already unhappy with the new look of the Mastery Emotes, saying they look cheap and lack the same impact and flair as the older versions. At first glance, the new emotes do lack animations when compared to their older form, including the flourishing of the wings, the afterglow, and even some other subtle visual effects.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more