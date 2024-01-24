Riot Games was the latest gaming studio to announce huge company-wide layoffs in 2024, leaving many Runeterra fans wondering what the famed League of Legends developers are actually still working on.

Recommended Videos

While some major projects like the Legends of Runeterra digital card game and indie-supporting initiative Riot Forge have been downsized or just totally scrapped, other game and entertainment ventures are still full steam ahead in the Riot offices, not least of all flagship games like League, VALORANT, and the long-teased in-production MMO RPG set in the Runeterra universe.

Other top priorities include Netflix’s smash-hit animated series Arcane (and expected spinoffs) as well as Project L, TFT, and plenty more.

Here’s every project Riot is still working on after January’s layoffs.

Riot projects: Ongoing, confirmed, and rumored

Riot’s four core games

Riot has tipped four games to be its ‘darlings’ going forward. Image via Riot Games

Surprise surprise, Riot isn’t going to be leaving any of its truly gargantuan titles behind despite downsizing. League is still one of the biggest games in the world if not potentially the biggest, so it will remain a key focus for the studio. PC titles like VALORANT and TFT and mobile phenomenon Wild Rift are in the same boat.

These four were described by Riot as its “core live games.” The plan, the studio said on Jan. 23, is to add more content, features, and updates to each of these pillar titles across the coming decades.

The four core Riot games right now are:

League

VALORANT

TFT

Wild Rift

Confirmed Riot games and projects

Arcane has proven non-gaming Runeterra projects can be huge hits. Screenshot via Netflix/Fortiche

The studio still has a bucketload of new releases “in the pipeline” including Riot’s first fighting game, the as-yet-unnamed Project L, as well as Arcane’s sophomore season, which will land on Netflix in November.

The developers also teased in their open letter to players amid the layoffs that there are a number of projects still cooking. The ones we know about⁠—and that have been officially announced⁠—range from the MMO RPG that will let players explore Runeterra to an Unreal Engine-designed ARPG.

These expected Riot projects still in the works include:

Rumored new Riot projects

Runeterra could be in for the Destiny 2 treatment soon. Image via Riot Games

While Riot likely has secret projects on the boil no one has heard about yet, there is one that has slipped out in whispers: Project T, an in-development first-person shooter that sounds like it has a very Destiny 2 flavor.

There have been several leaks about the interesting FPS rumor, including details from Discord user NanoPIX#7517 in early 2023 and then a Riot-posted job listing later that same year that mentioned any potential applicants needing a “deep insight into modern progression systems in MMO FPS, Competitive Shooter, and season-driven ARPG games.” It was later edited to remove that requirement.

Project T⁠—if that’s its working title⁠—has not been confirmed as of today.