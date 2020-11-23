"The Rose wanted me to be a weapon. Well, here I am."

It looks like Riot isn’t done releasing League of Legends content in 2020.

The company revealed Rell today, a metalmancing tanky support with a “dark past,” according to Riot. The Noxian is a member of the Black Rose, an order that handles clandestine operations to further the empire’s expansion.

The champ moves slow when wearing heavy armor but can switch forms to charge enemies with her mount. Armed with a stun, a knock-up, and a heal, Rell should be quite the force in the bot lane.

Here are all of Rell’s abilities.

Passive: Break the Mold

Rell attacks very slowly, but temporarily steals a portion of her target’s Armor and Magic Resist to deal bonus damage based on the amount stolen. Additionally, Rell can siphon resistances from multiple different foes to grow extremely tanky.

Shattering Strike (Q)

Rell stabs forward with her lance, breaking any shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target). If Rell has an ally bound with Attract and Repel (E), she and that ally recover health for each champion hit by this ability.

Ferromancy: Crash Down (W1)

(Can only cast while mounted) Rell leaps into the sky and transforms her mount into heavy armor, gaining a huge shield that lasts until destroyed or remounting. Upon landing, she knocks up all enemies around her. Rell can cast Attract and Repel (E) and Magnet Storm (R) during the transformation.

Rell has increased durability, low movement speed, and a movement speed cap while in armored form. After the transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Mount Up.

Ferromancy: Mount Up (W2)

(Can only cast while in armored form) Rell rushes forward and transforms her armor into a mount, gaining a burst of movement speed. During her next attack, she charges her target to deal bonus damage and flip them over her shoulder.

Rell has increased movement speed while mounted. After the transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Crash Down.

Attract and Repel (E)

Rell magnetically binds a piece of her armor to a target allied champion, granting them bonus Armor and Magic Resist while nearby.

Rell can recast this spell to break the bind and stun all enemies around and between her and her bound ally.

Magnet Storm (R)

Rell erupts in magnetic fury, yanking nearby enemies toward her. She then creates a gravitational field around her, pulling nearby enemies in for a few seconds. The field doesn’t interrupt her enemies’ other actions.

Rell hits the Rift in League Patch 10.25, which should go live on Dec. 9.