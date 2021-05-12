All ranked borders in League of Legends

In League of Legends, players can compete in the game’s ranked mode to earn a chance of earning a ranked border that will show up during the party creator and loading screen of the game.

During the League’s current season, you have the possibility to earn one of the nine ranked borders in the game. You’ll begin in Iron during your placement matches and have the possibility to climb up to Gold. If you keep winning games, you can climb up to Challenger over time if you can manage to maintain a good winrate. During your climb you’ll notice various borders. We’ve compiled the list for you to easily understand which one corresponds to which tier.

Here are all the ranked borders in League.

Iron

Image via Riot Games

Iron is the bottom of the ladder and 2.2 percent of players are part of this tier, according to data from League of Graphs. Half of Iron players are concentrated in Iron I. This tier was recently added after Riot said there needed to be additional tiers at the bottom and top parts of the ladder to dilute the players from Bronze and Masters.

Bronze

Image via Riot Games

Bronze has 20 percent of players with most of them concentrated in Bronze I, according to data from League of Graphs. This tier was the last one players could get into by losing games before Iron was introduced.

Silver

Image via Riot Games

Silver has the highest percent of players at 37, according to League of Graphs. The biggest part, 9.7 percent, is concentrated in Silver II, mostly due to the fact that new accounts after placements end up in Silver.

Gold

Image via Riot Games

Gold used to be the main tier players aspired to get, since it gave them a Victorious skin to mark their success. Around 27 percent of players are a part of this tier, according to League of Graphs.

Platinum

Image via Riot Games

Platinum has 9.8 percent of players in this tier. It’s the middle tier sought after by many players. This is the first hard step before reaching Diamond. Five percent of players are sitting at Platinum IV.

Diamond

Image via Riot Games

Diamond V used to have the highest concentration of players in the past. With its removal, a lot of players were demoted to Platinum I while others climbed to Diamond IV. Around 1.5 percent of players are a part of this tier, with the highest 0.68 percent sitting at Diamond IV.

Master

Image via Riot Games

Master is the first tier that has no divisions. Players can earn more than 100 LP, and if they reach a certain threshold, they’ll get promoted to Grandmaster. Around 0.12 percent are a part of this tier, according to League of Graphs. Once players reach this tier, they often start looking for opportunities to become professional League players in various academy leagues over the world. This is a great scouting ground for new emerging talents within the region.

Grandmaster

Image via Riot Games

Grandmaster is one of the two apex tiers in League that have the most skilled and competitive players in the region. Players need a minimum threshold of 200 LP to reach Grandmaster from Master. But that’s not the only restriction, with there being limited slots depending on the server. The player will have to reach 200 LP and then overtake a player that might be placed higher in the standings in order to be promoted to Grandmaster. Only 0.031 percent of players are a part of this tier.

Challenger

Image via Riot Games

Challenger is the second apex tier in League. Most professional players or solo queue stars are in this tier, creating a highly competitive environment for those who reach it. Players need a minimum threshold of 500 LP to reach Challenger from Grandmaster. There are also limited slots depending on the server. After reaching the LP threshold, the player will have to overtake a player if the spots were filled already to get promoted to Challenger. Only 0.013 percent of players are a part of this tier, according to leagueofgraphs.com.