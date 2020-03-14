All of Fiddlesticks’ new splash art updates

Over nine full months have passed since League of Legends fans voted for Fiddlesticks and Volibear as the next champions to receive reworks. And today, Riot Games finally previewed the updated kit for Fiddlesticks, who will be the first of the pair to see an update, in addition to new and improved splash arts for each of the Harbinger of Doom’s skins.

Fiddlesticks was due for a rework for a long time. His kit felt one-dimensional and left no room for skill expression. He won the community vote for the next rework alongside Volibear in May of 2019. All of his nine skins, including Spectral, Bandito, Surprise Party, Risen, Praetorian, Union Jack, Pumpkinhead, Fiddle Me Timbers, and Dark Candy, have all needed an update and Riot is finally delivering by updating them all alongside Fiddlesticks’ gameplay update.

Here are all of the updated skins for Fiddlesticks’s rework.

To celebrate the rework, Riot Games also released a new theme for Fiddlesticks. Summoners will be able to play the reworked Fiddlesticks next patch, which will go live on March 18.