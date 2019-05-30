Volibear and Fiddlesticks are the winners of the champion update fan vote

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

League of Legends fans from around the world cast their votes earlier this month for the champion they wanted to see receive a visual gameplay update in 2020, and the numbers are finally in. The winners (that’s right—winners) of the champion update fan vote are Fiddlesticks and Volibear.

Globally, Fiddlesticks ended with 24.42 percent of the vote, while Volibear received 24.69 percent. Shyvana came in third place, followed by Nocturne and Dr. Mundo in fourth and fifth, respectively. Because Fiddlesticks and Volibear were so close in votes, Riot Games has decided to start both champions’ VGUs for 2020.

Image via Riot Games

For Fiddlesticks’ update, Riot will look to “double down” on the Harbinger of Doom’s ambushing playstyle, according to gameplay designer Blake “Squad5” Smith. The team will maintain his scary scarecrow theme, but with an emphasis on the scary part.

Similarly, Riot will look to take Volibear’s thunder lord persona and playstyle to the next level. His kit will be redesigned around this theme of a “lightning-fueled demigod,” reiterating the Thunder’s Roar as an unstoppable force on the Rift.

Earlier this month, Riot reached out to the League of Legends community to ask for its help in choosing the next champion VGU in 2020. Fans had only a week to vote for one of five champions, including Shyvana, Volibear, Fiddlesticks, Nocturne, and Dr. Mundo.

This isn’t the first time Riot has enlisted the help of the community, however. Most recently, the developer asked fans to choose the next Tristana skin, which resulted in the creation of Little Demon Tristana. During the skin’s design process, Riot released periodical updates, giving fans an inside look at the three-month journey to creating the Yordle Gunner’s new look every couple of weeks.

Although there will be updates for the champion VGUs, fans shouldn’t expect them as frequently as those for Tristana’s latest skin. According to the developer, champion updates take much longer, and the process can have varying speeds, making it difficult to keep players updated as frequently.