Of every videogame-inspired TV series, none have executed as perfectly as Arcane. The Riot Games show based on Riot Games’ League of Legends launched on Netflix back in 2021 and instantly captivated audiences.

The animated series told a unique story rooted in the lore of League but explored deeper than ever before. Now in 2024, we’re only months away from the next chapter of this adventure as Season Two is set to arrive later in the year.

Whether you’ve seen the show before, or are brand new, you’re going to want to know whether or not your favorite League champions have appeared. Well, we’ve got you covered with a full list of all of the champions that have shown up so far, and some thoughts on who might be on the way.

All League champions in Arcane Season One

It’s not just the obvious additions, there are some hidden gems. Image via Netflix

All League champions in Arcane Act One

Arcane’s first act works to introduce viewers to the show’s core cast while keeping a few sneaky cameos in the mix for eagle-eyed viewers. During this portion of the show, Jinx, Vi, and Ekko are children, and these three episodes provide insight into how they become the people we see later in the series.

Jinx

Vi

Ekko

Jayce

Viktor

Heimerdinger

Caitlyn

Ryze

Singed

All League champions in Arcane Act Two

Arcane Act Two is set years after its introduction and fans get to see many of the characters from League in their typical forms. During this season, Jayce and Viktor continue their study into Hextech, while the tension between Piltover and Zaun continues to boil over.

Jinx

Vi

Ekko

Jayce

Viktor

Heimerdinger

Caitlyn

Singed

Teemo? (Drawing)

During this Act, you’ll see almost all of the original characters return, but if you keep your eyes peeled there is even a sneaky cameo of one Yordle hero, be it on paper instead of in person.

All League champions in Arcane Act Three

Act Three of Arcane brings us the violent conclusion to the show’s first season as the war between Piltover and Zaun looks all but certain to kick off, and beneath the Undercity experiments are brewing that could mean even more LoL champions making their debut.

Jinx

Vi

Caitlyn

Viktor

Jayce

Ekko

Heimerdinger

Singed

Warwick

Most of the characters in this act are returning from previous episodes, however, at the end of the episode if you look you may catch a glimpse of what is coming.

All League champions in Arcane Season Two

Right now we only have a few characters confirmed to appear in Arcane Season Two with the biggest being Warwick. Yes, the werewolf champion has been confirmed in a new teaser for the series, but we’d also expect most, if not all of the characters from the first season to return, while some new faces join the mix.

Warwick

Singed

Jinx

Vi

With war brewing, it would seem likely that Darius or any of the other Noxian champions could be set to appear in the next season of Arcane. More likely we will see other champions from Zuan appear with the most likely to be more of Singed experiments such as Blitzcrank or, perhaps even Orianna if she truly is found to be his daughter, as speculated.