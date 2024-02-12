All LoL champions released in 2010

There were 24 champions added to the League of Legends roster in 2010, starting with Yordle tank Poppy in January and wrapping up with Medusa-inspired mage Cassiopeia just a week out from the end of the season.

League’s second year saw Riot Games ship a new character nearly every patch cycle, and in some cases even fired off dual releases like Gragas and Pantheon in February.

What’s interesting about this list is how many of these 2010 releases were eventually reworked. Most famous among them include Galio and Urgot, who both lost everything from their original debuts, as well as Irelia, Xin Zhao, and Pantheon. Others have also had art and design overhauls recently. Of the 24 characters, only Lux and Kennen have not undergone total gameplay updates.

Many of these League champs are still quite viable in the ever-evolving Season 14 metagame too, including Gragas, Cassiopeia, and Trundle.

League champions originally released in 2010

Akali ⁠— May 11 (reworked 2018)

⁠— May 11 (reworked 2018) Cassiopeia ⁠— Dec. 14 (reworked 2014, 2016)

⁠— Dec. 14 (reworked 2014, 2016) Ezreal ⁠— March 16 (reworked 2018)

⁠— March 16 (reworked 2018) Galio ⁠— Aug. 10 (reworked 2017)

⁠— Aug. 10 (reworked 2017) Garen ⁠— April 27 (reworked 2015)

⁠— April 27 (reworked 2015) Gragas ⁠— Feb. 2 (reworked 2015)

⁠— Feb. 2 (reworked 2015) Irelia ⁠— Nov. 16 (reworked 2018)

⁠— Nov. 16 (reworked 2018) Kennen ⁠— April 8

⁠— April 8 Kog’Maw ⁠— June 24 (reworked 2015)

⁠— June 24 (reworked 2015) LeBlanc ⁠— Nov. 2 (reworked 2016)

⁠— Nov. 2 (reworked 2016) Lux ⁠— Oct. 19

⁠— Oct. 19 Malzahar ⁠— June 1 (reworked 2016)

⁠— June 1 (reworked 2016) Miss Fortune ⁠— Sept. 8 (reworked 2015)

⁠— Sept. 8 (reworked 2015) Mordekaiser ⁠— Feb. 24 (reworked 2019)

⁠— Feb. 24 (reworked 2019) Olaf ⁠— June 9 (reworked 2013, 2022)

⁠— June 9 (reworked 2013, 2022) Pantheon ⁠— Feb. 2 (reworked 2019)

⁠— Feb. 2 (reworked 2019) Poppy ⁠— Jan. 13 (reworked 2015)

⁠— Jan. 13 (reworked 2015) Shen ⁠— March 24 (reworked 2016)

⁠— March 24 (reworked 2016) Sona ⁠— Sept. 21 (reworked 2014, 2021)

⁠— Sept. 21 (reworked 2014, 2021) Swain ⁠— Oct. 5 (reworked 2018, 2022)

⁠— Oct. 5 (reworked 2018, 2022) Trundle ⁠— Dec. 1 (reworked 2013)

⁠— Dec. 1 (reworked 2013) Urgot ⁠— Aug. 24 (reworked 2017)

⁠— Aug. 24 (reworked 2017) Vladimir ⁠— July 27 (reworked 2016)

⁠— July 27 (reworked 2016) Xin Zhao ⁠— July 13 (reworked 2012, 2017)

These two dozen champs are, of course, just a smaller drop in the ocean compared to the massive League roster, which now boasts nearly 170 characters in 2024.