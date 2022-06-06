All Bel’Veth skins in League of Legends

Bel’Veth, League of Legends’ newest champion, was revealed earlier this year. Bel’Veth is the first champion in over four years to hail from Runeterra’s Void region. Not since Kai’Sa was released in 2018 has a new champion donned the traditional purple and black colors of the Void.

Like all newly released champions, Bel’Veth will launch with two cosmetic options: a base skin and one alternative skin. Bel’Veth’s debut skin will be a part of the Battle Boss skin line, and she will be the eighth champion to receive a Battle Boss skin.

Here are all of Bel’Veth’s skins in League of Legends.

Base Bel’Veth

Image via Riot Games

Bel’Veth’s base skin employs the violet and black color scheme that she’s become associated with, while her model is an imposing, wide visage that towers over most other champions. In-game, she is depicted as a mix between a vampire bat and a crescent moon. Her massive wings are used as weapons in practically all of her abilities.

Battle Boss Bel’Veth

Image via Riot Games

Bel’Veth’s Battle Boss skin depicts her with a cybernetic model, as well as a green, purple, and white color scheme. The skin adds further flair and depth to her already impressive look and each of her spells and animations has updated graphics. Plus, each of her abilities has 8-bit audio cues attached to them, just like the rest of the game’s arcade-themed skins. The splash art for this skin even features other heroes from the Arcade skin line—Ezreal, Riven, and Sona—preparing to do battle against Bel’Veth, with the boss’ health bar at the bottom of the screen to boot.

Bel’Veth is set to hit League’s live servers on June 8.