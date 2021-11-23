All Arcane Easter eggs in act three

The League of Legends-based animated series’ first season is done.

Even if Riot Games have already announced the second season of Arcane, many fans are still collecting the pieces of their broken hearts and re-watching the finale to catch a glimpse of what could happen next.

Season one of Arcane undoubtedly revealed many secrets and backstories of our favourite League champions, and some were more hidden than others. The producers and writers of Arcane slyly hid various nods to the game for League players to find.

Here are the League easter eggs we found in act three of Arcane.

In the last scenes of act two, we see the unconscious Vi being dragged away by the Firelighters, and a wounded Jinx screaming her heart out. Fast-forward to episode seven, and Jinx manages to go back to her laboratory to mend her wounds and collect her thoughts. While she walks towards her desk, we see a bathtub in her hideout, apparently lying around unused. That could be a reference to Jinx’s music video, “Get Jinxed”, in which the Loose Cannon is seen taking a bath with bullets.

In act three, we’re also introduced to the Firelight hideout, where the masked vigilantes brought Vi and Caitlyn. The center of their lair is an enormous tree growing in the Undercity’s slums, and all around it are small homes, shacks and various items lying around. Among those items, League fans can spot the skull of a bird resembling the one Xayah and Rakan uses to adorn their outfits.

On the giant tree, Ekko and the Firelighters have painted all the faces of those who they’ve lost, including Benzo, Vander, Vi and Powder. Below the mural, there are various items left as memorials of the lost ones, including pictures, drawings, candles and a Teemo plushie.

At the beginning of episode eight, we see a flashback of Mel’s childhood when she was still with her Noxian family. The councilor is apparently accompanying a Noxian brigade in Ionia, where they seem to have just won a battle. In the flashback, young Mel is wearing a dress decorated with a pattern that resembles the one on Leona’s armor and shield, somehow linking one of Piltover’s councilors to the Targon’s Solari tribe.

In the last episode of Arcane’s first season, there is another big reveal in the final scenes. When Jinx is firing her rocket, we see what all the champions in Arcane are up to. We get a brief glimpse at Singed’s lab, where there’s someone hanging from the ceiling with tubes of chemicals attached to him. The left “hand” of the person in the Mad Chemist’s lab might look familiar to League players. Razor-sharp claws and green chemicals could indicate that the unfortunate person, who could be Vander, is going to be transformed to Warwick.

Riot has already announced season two of Arcane. But unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until 2023 to find out how our favourite League champions will react to the “explosive” finale.