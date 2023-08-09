Akali, Ekko among champions receiving major—and questionable—buffs in LoL Patch 13.16

Sometimes, a League of Legends patch comes around that just leaves players confused—and this upcoming one is no exception.

All of the buffs that were teased in the other day’s Patch 13.16 patch preview have made their way onto the PBE, allowing players with access to the test realm to give these changes a try before they make their way to the live servers on Aug. 16. While some within the League community were confused as to exactly why a handful of these champions are being buffed, some of these champions are now more than likely to appear in both solo queue and professional play.

Here's the 13.16 Patch Preview, based on everything that's currently on PBE. Standard disclaimer that stuff is subject to change before hitting live. pic.twitter.com/Iha4Of9IZx — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) August 9, 2023

Akali, Sylas, Ekko, and Wukong—all champions that have appeared in the meta at the top of their respective roles over the past year—are currently set to receive buffs that offer huge improvements to already-strong kits. Akali and Ekko now deal greater damage with their Qs, with the former also enjoying lower energy costs and the latter receiving a bigger shield on his W—likely to help his potential in the jungle.

While not receiving as large of changes, Sylas is having his base mana bumped all the way up to 400 from 310, and the mana costs across Wukong’s kits are being adjusted at all ranks. Both champions will now be able to more easily spam their abilities in the laning phase (or jungle) without having to worry about constant recalls to the fountain.

The slight change to Caitlyn’s passive making it easier to proc may bring the Sheriff of Piltover back to the top of the ADC meta where she once reigned supreme. Pairing her with Brand, Lulu, or Karma, all of whom are receiving substantial buffs to the AP ratios on their damage-dealing abilities, will make for oppressive lanes and may lead to the possibility of a shift in the support meta from engage champions to enchanters and mages.

Or, players can pair Caitlyn with the ever-present Milio who, despite still being one of the best options for enchanters in League, is getting ample buffs to both his damage and sustain. Additionally, while Lucian was listed as part of the buff list on the patch preview, no changes have appeared yet on the PBE.

Related: This bizarre LoL duo is slowly but surely taking over solo queue

As the PBE is the testing realm for the main game, these changes are tentative and may be altered before they make their way to the live servers. Should Riot Games be making any immediate changes to these buffs, it is likely to announce them in an official rundown of the patch at some point in the next few days.

Patch 13.16 is expected to launch in League globally on Aug. 16.

About the author