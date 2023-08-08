Sylas, Caitlyn among 10 champions receiving buffs in huge LoL Patch 13.16

League of Legends developers at Riot Games have prepared a massive list of buffs for Patch 13.16, which is slated to land on Aug. 16. In all, 10 champions will be receiving a boost, with changes coming for the likes of Akali, Brand, and Ekko, as well as numerous changes to common assassin items.

The changes were shared by Riot lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison through Aug. 8’s patch preview on Twitter. While a number of champions in the buffs list hadn’t received a bit of love for some time, others will have a few more recent changes reversed as they weren’t having the effects Riot had hoped.

One in particular Phroxzon mentioned by name was Caitlyn. Patch 13.15 saw the Sheriff of Piltover receive a slight boost to her critical chance with her Headshot and her Ace in the Hole ultimate. While not insignificant, Phroxzon said it wasn’t enough and the balance team wasn’t happy with where she was sitting, so she’ll be getting another buff next week.

13.16! Duskblade is a hot topic as it's picking up on non-assassins like Illaoi, Aatrox, Yorick, etc. We're bringing down its power and bringing up some of the weaker items in the assassin system



Caitlyn buffs weren't enough and we're buffing up some of the champs we overnerfed pic.twitter.com/7rURk7y90P — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) August 8, 2023

Also on the list were a few champions Phroxzon said had been overnerfed. Milio was one such victim in 13.12 and 13.15, with sweeping changes to the bulk of his kit heavily affecting his competitive viability. Falling from an above-average win rate to an abysmal 46.9 percent in 13.15 according to stats site U.GG, Phroxzon hopes a slight reversal will see players warm back up to the Gentle Flame.

Lucian and Wukong both received nerfs over the course of Season 13, particularly Wukong, who lost a chunk of Nimbus Strike damage against monsters, affecting his jungle clear speed. Lucian saw sweeping changes with 13.12’s nerfs, immediately dropping his win rate by a full three points. He’s yet to truly recover from this fall.

Buffs are also arriving for Brand, Karma, and Ekko, who haven’t seen much in the way of balance adjustments recently, while Sylas receives his first proper adjustment since September 2022 with changes since purely Riot fixing some pesky bugs.

Akali, who will receive her seventh-straight buff, and Lulu round out the champion buffs in Patch 13.16. Phroxzon also mentioned a select few assassin item buffs were coming, with Axiom Arc, Serpent’s Fang, Prowler’s Claw, and Umbral Glaive getting a boost in the wake of a nerf to Duskblade of Draktharr.

League Patch 13.16 will roll out onto live servers next Wednesday, Aug. 16.

