Afreeca Freecs score major upset against T1

Korea’s LCK is getting more competitive by the day with the top four teams in the league closing in on each other. Afreeca Freecs earned their place at the top today with an upset win over T1.

T1 had previously looked like the best League of Legends team in Korea alongside Gen.G. But after uncharacteristically losing multiple lanes and falling behind in the early game today, they proved they could bleed.

The first game of the best-of-three series was a one-sided stomp. Faker carried on Orianna from the mid lane. From that point on, though, T1 went downhill. The second and third games were totally in Afreeca Freecs’ hands.

Top laner Kim “Kiin” Gi-in and ADC Jin “Mystic” Seong-jun almost single-handedly carried the team, winning their lanes and dictating the late-game teamfights. Kiin, with top lane Akali and Sylas, shut down T1’s Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, leaving him deprived of CS and kills. Afreeca Freecs simply bullied Canna over the course of the last two games.

It wasn’t just Canna, though. Even Faker left much to be desired in the series. Faker had a promising second game on Zoe, recording his 2,000th kill in the LCK. But in game three, with Sett mid, he was basically useless.

Afreeca Freecs were originally scheduled to face Griffin on Sunday, March 8, but the LCK will undergo a temporary hiatus tomorrow and will be postponed for the foreseeable future.