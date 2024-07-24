Ability power item buffs in Patch 14.15 will give LoL players way more options

League of Legends players who enjoy ability power champions will hopefully have a few more item choices next week with sweeping buffs to Cosmic Drive, Hextech Rocketbelt, and Stormsurge confirmed for the next July update.

Recommended Videos

Lead League developer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison hinted at an magic item system update in the Patch 14.15 preview yesterday, which included details about AD carry nerfs, but the items set for adjusting were “undecided” then. A day later in today’s detailed preview, however, those items were revealed—as well as a little more about why they need a slight boost; partially due to the strength of other key picks.

Cosmic Drive is one of the major AP items getting a touch up. Image via Riot Games

Stormsurge will now grant an extra 10 percent passive bonus movement speed and five percent ranged damage, while Cosmic Drive grants extra base health and more of a move speed bonus after dealing AP damage. Hextech Rocketbelt drew the short straw, getting just the extra 100 base health. Void Staff will also grant an extra five ability power.

“We would like to balance around the tuning of Fated Ashes and Liandry’s/Blackfire Torch for now so we are not riot-specializing champions,” Phroxzon said. Most of these buffs reverse a few changes Riot has made to the items. As a result, players tended to lean into the default Liandry’s Torment on AP champs that used to pick up the Rocketbelt or Cosmic Drive.

Importantly, League Patch 14.15 won’t include any nerfs for Liandry’s or Blackfire Torch, despite their higher purchase rates. “We believe it’s close and don’t want to overnerf the playstyle just because its ‘different’,” Phroxzon explained, before adding he hopes once players become accustomed to these change, the jungle role will be a little more diverse and thus naturally increase the number of team comps we’re seeing in League right now.

These changes will arrive next Tuesday as part of League Patch 14.15, along with Koi Pond changes to Arena and a few pesky bug fixes for Swarm.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy