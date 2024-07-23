LoL devs line up Swarm patch date for new mode’s biggest issues

The biggest bugs that have been plaguing League of Legends players in the new Swarm game mode are now set to be properly squashed soon, with Riot Games developers confirming they’ve found and fixed the root problems today.

Players will be happy to know League Swarm bugs related to objectives failing to track, a story issue with Aurora, and a Leona-only objective will be fixed with Patch 14.15 next Tuesday, according to the League devs. Patch 14.15 is already stuffed full of major changes coming both for general Rift play and for Arena.

Devs are hard at work fixing issues with Swarm. Image via Riot Games

The key issue the League devs will fix is related to a frustrating objective tracking bug, where only the party leader in a co-op round of Swarm will have their challenges completed, while their teammate will not register any progress. This bug has left many Swarm players frustrated they haven’t been able to keep up with their party member’s challenge completions despite “completing” the same objective.

Another issue occurred when attempting to complete the Aurora Evolve “Friends? Friends.” objective, which also has problems with tracking. Some reported the mission can be completed with matchmaking, but attempting it solo or with a premade party won’t work. Similarly, the “Surprise for Seraphine Two” mission won’t track unless the player uses Leona.

Devs have noted other pain points in the popular mode, such as a lack of Event Pass XP reward for another objective. At this time, the team is investigating the cause—should they find a fix this week and we can expect it to be included in next week’s update.

At very least, the first three bugs are fixed, but players will need to wait until the next patch deploys before they’ll be able to progress properly. League Patch 14.15 is set to arrive mid-next week, so work on other objectives in the meantime.

