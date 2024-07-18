How to unlock Aurora in LoL Swarm

There are many different champions to choose from in League of Legends‘ new PvE game mode, Swarm, but you will have to unlock certain characters over the course of your adventures—including Aurora, the newest champion added to the roster.

On the Summoner’s Rift, Aurora is a witch who can travel and communicate with Runeterra’s spirit world, but in the Anima Squad universe, she is a researcher who studies the Primordian threat on humanity for the benefit of the team.

As one of the newest members, she helps translate and adapt Primordian technology so they can be used to create better suits and gear for Anima Squad. She ultimately wishes for the world to understand Primordians like she does, although it might be almost impossible to get her message across.

If you wish to look upon the battle in a new light, here is how to unlock Aurora in League‘s Swarm mode.

All requirements for Aurora in LoL Swarm

Brain over brawn, no Heimerdinger included. Image via Riot Games

To unlock Aurora in League‘s new Swarm game mode, you must eliminate 25 mini-bosses in Hard mode. This might seem simple enough, but there is plenty of work for you to do before you can take control of everyone’s favorite new bunny with the brains.

To unlock Hard mode in Swarm, you must clear the four different maps and complete the story on the first setting available. Once you’ve taken down Aatrox in the fourth and final boss fight, you should have access to Hard Mode, which is an increased difficulty that provides more rewards for tougher enemies.

You can identify mini-bosses by the health bar that shows up over their head, the red icon on their mini-map, along with much more powerful attacks than their normal counterparts. On Hard mode, you should be able to achieve this requirement rather quickly, especially with the help of some friends.

