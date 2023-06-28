900 decillion damage!? LoL Arena is already bugging out Yone

League of Legends‘ new Arena mode, in which duos try to match their skills against four other duos, is up and running on the PBE and, believe it or not, the first bugs are already surfacing, including one damage-filled glitch centered around Yone.

Excited to test out the new Arena mode soon after it hit the PBE on June 27, one League player witnessed one of the first recorded bugs—Yone dealing 900 decillion damage. This was, of course, shared on League’s subreddit on June 28, where the community immediately put on their Sherlock hats and tried to crack the case.

Video via u/PHloppingDoctor

Although most of the players only cracked jokes and not the case, one diligent Redditor discovered this bug can actually be traced back to the reworked items—Guinsoo’s Rageblade. One of the most popular Rioters August “August” Browning shared a tweet on June 28 showing Yasuo’s damage interaction with the recently-reworked Mythic item and dealing negative damage.

Yasuo looking strong in Arena 🔥 pic.twitter.com/623RWRVTHB — August (@RiotAugust) June 28, 2023

Since other League players reported building Guinsoo’s Rageblade on Volibear and not seeing similar results, I’d say this is tied to both Yasuo’s and Yone’s passive Innate – Intent that multiplies total critical strike chance from all sources by 2.5 and coverts bonus critical strike chance into bonus attack damage. But this is just speculation on my part.

League’s new 2v2v2v2v2 mode, otherwise known as the Arena, will hit live servers on July 20, so thankfully, Riot devs still have plenty of time to fix all surfacing bugs. The Arena will return old favorite items like Hextech Gunblade and spice the skirmishes with Augments, bonus effects that will make outplays and comebacks possible.

