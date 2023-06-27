With the summer heat upon us, League of Legends fans are quickly preparing themselves for the game’s exciting seasonal event, Soul Fighter. Alongside this new event, Riot Games will be dropping new skins, passes, and a entirely new experience called Arena that should keep players busy while keeping cool.

Arena is a unique game mode that combines quick action with unique builds, similar to Teamfight Tactics‘ Double Up mode. With four new miniature maps, a ton of wild Augments to choose from, and a plethora of ways to create the perfect combination of champions and builds, Arena should be the star of the summer when it releases.

When is Arena’s official release date?

Arena will be hitting League‘s live servers on July 20, which should be ample time for players to study up on all of the new Augments and strategize with their potential partners. If you’re like me and you simply can’t wait to try out all of the new gameplay elements, you can jump onto League‘s PBE testing server to try out Arena from June 27 onward.

It goes to PBE later today, and onto live servers on July 20. — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) June 27, 2023

The game mode is still subject to change, especially with players testing out more overpowered builds and Augments—although the whole point of the game mode is to encourage experimentation and ridiculousness.

Is Arena a permanent addition to League?

Many people have been clamoring for another permanent addition to League‘s current game modes, and with Arena, hopeful summoners are crossing their fingers for the new mode to stay.

Riot has, however, confirmed that Arena will not be a permanent game mode yet. Before committing to the mode as a forever option in League, the developers want to see if it can remain a popular choice among the player base. If the signs are looking up for Arena throughout this summer session, the devs will bring it back at a later date or consider making the switch to a permanent game mode.

