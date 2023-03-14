5 must-watch matches during final week of 2023 LCS Spring Split

We’ve zoomed through seven weeks of the 2023 LCS Spring Split already and only one superweek remains to decide the six North American League of Legends teams headed to the playoffs.

There are already three teams locked into the postseason, but with only three days left, it’s almost guaranteed to be a mad scramble for the three remaining spots among the rest of the pack. There are also three teams tied in fifth place with identical 7-8 records, and those squads are all two games back from fourth place.

Each match matters and every win will be the difference between a possible championship run or an early vacation. Here are all of the biggest matches to keep up with when the final LCS Spring Split superweek begins on Wednesday, March 15.

FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

The first match of the week isn’t between two teams fighting for their playoff lives, but it is a rematch between the two best teams in the league and two of the tournament favorites. With Berserker and Prince colliding in the bottom lane once again, this game should be a great way to launch some fireworks to open up the festivities. C9 and FlyQuest also enter the superweek tied for first place at 12-3.

TSM vs. 100 Thieves

As two of the three teams tied for fifth, this matchup will be one of the most important for playoff implications. TSM and 100 Thieves need every win they can muster over these three days, and if they can help push down their closest competition at the same time, it’ll be an even greater win in the long run.

100 Thieves have been pretty inconsistent with their play over the course of the Spring Split, but they are coming off two wins to help drive some momentum in their favor, while TSM have only won two of their last six matches during the second half of the split. It might be a tough hill to climb for the black and white, but at the height of the playoff rush, any player can crumble or rise to the occasion, whether you’re a veteran like WildTurtle or a rookie like Tenacity.

Golden Guardians vs. CLG

Golden Guardians were the hottest team in the league after they strung together a massive seven-game win streak through the middle of the season. But after suffering losses to Team Liquid and 100 Thieves, this underdog squad have seemingly cooled down right before the decisive final week of the split.

CLG, on the other hand, have been as inconsistent as they come after showing flashes of greatness among the smattering of winless weeks they had this spring. As two of the streakiest teams in the LCS, one squad will need to catch fire quickly if they wish to rise above the clump of teams clawing their way into the postseason.

CLG vs. Team Liquid

Liquid’s Spring Split might come to an abrupt end, even though they were heralded as one of the more hyped rosters coming into 2023. With names like Summit, Pyosik, and CoreJJ joining forces with head coach Jang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan, many people had this lineup as a bonafide top-five finisher. But after a disappointing season, they are on the verge of missing the playoffs entirely.

If they want to make the postseason, they’ll need to win every single game they have this week. There’s even a chance that they could be sent home after winning all three games since they could realistically be placed in a tiebreaker situation with one of the other teams vying for those coveted fifth and sixth-place positions.

100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses represent the toughest match of the week for 100 Thieves, but they need to find every win as they come. The last time the Thieves took on the Geniuses, fans were treated to a 44-minute brawl that ended in an anti-climactic backdoor, leaving Doublelift and Bjergsen stunned in their seats for a few moments.

In this match, the veteran pair must bring all of their knowledge and preparation to bat as they take on one of the best teams in the league. 100 Thieves’ early game has been their weak point so far this split, which could be a recipe for disaster considering EG has the highest average gold difference at 15 minutes in the league, according to Oracle’s Elixir.