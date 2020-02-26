400+ LAN games affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Shanghai officials advise organizations to change to online format

In a press conference with the Shanghai municipal government, a spokesperson answered a question regarding the esports industry in the city. With more than 400 offline matches affected to varying degrees, the representative called for organizers to prepare a switch to online tournaments

In the meantime, the government will continue to enact measures to ensure the smooth operation of the esports industry in the city, all the while preparing for League of Legends‘ biggest event of the year in Worlds 2020.

480+ LAN games were halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, government has advised organizers to change into online format. He also mentioned government will lean in helping those whose loss were huge in these times. — Ran (@ran_lpl) February 26, 2020

The representative also talked about the government taking proactive steps to continue building Shanghai into the “global capital of esports.”

More than 80 percent of the Chinese esports industry like teams and organizations are based in Shanghai, while more than 40 percent of Chinese esports events are held in the city. With over 400 LAN games affected by COVID-19 in the first half of the year, the municipal government has already put measures in place.

The first is to encourage tournament organizers to change LAN matches to an online format. The most heavily affected in the esports industry will receive priority support. Online tournaments with sufficient scale and influence will reference LAN events to ensure proper standards and receive the appropriate support.

The second step is to speed up the administrative process that pushes out new content in esports, video games, streaming platforms and other related industries online in order to reduce the need for offline events. The government will leverage online merits such as adaptability and transparency to provide the industry with good service and support.

The third is a recommitment to organizing the tenth season of Worlds in 2020, ensuring that in spite of the ongoing outbreak, the government will continue to set up the proper infrastructure and environment for esports.

The coronavirus outbreak is heavily affecting League‘s esports, especially in Asia. The LPL continues to be delayed, possibly to the end of April, with just one week of matches been played. The LCK cancelled media day and began without live audiences.

Riot Games also released a statement about the Mid-Season International, traditionally held in May. Riot delayed the announcement to accommodate the need to “adjust [its] plans”.

China remains one of the strongest regions in League, and there is an increasing possibility that the region’s teams might miss out entirely on MSI 2020. Hopefully, China will get a chance to defend their title in Worlds 2020 on home soil.