Riot delays Mid-Season Invitational announcement due to coronavirus

Riot Games has delayed announcing any plans in regards to the 2020 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational because of the coronavirus outbreak, Riot’s global head of esports John Needham said.

In a statement made via Twitter, Needham said Riot has had to “adjust [its] plans and delay announcing the timing and location of MSI 2020” due to coronavirus, which has especially impacted China and South Korea, two regions in which League is popular.

An Update on MSI 2020 from John Needham, Global Head of Esports pic.twitter.com/VdekcrEibU — lolesports (@lolesports) February 26, 2020

Needham said Riot is committed to running MSI this year, but it will err on the side of caution to ensure the “healthy and safety of players and fans,” which Needham said is the company’s foremost concern.

Riot has already felt the impact of coronavirus. The LPL, which includes defending world champions FunPlus Phoenix, may be delayed until May as the country attempts to contain the virus.

Similarly, the Overwatch League has canceled games in China and South Korea due to coronavirus. The league had originally canceled games in China before rescheduling them to take place in Seoul, South Korea. OWL officially canceled all games in Seoul on Feb. 23.

Needham said Riot will update fans with relevant new information as soon as possible.