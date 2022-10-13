4 Royal Never Give Up starters test positive for COVID, will temporarily play remotely at Worlds 2022

Most of RNG's players will be participating in Worlds online for the time being.

Four out of five League of Legends players in Royal Never Give Up’s starting lineup have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced today. The only player to test negative for the virus during a mandatory PCR test conducted by Riot Games was AD carry GALA.

Players competing at the 2022 League World Championship must participate in mandatory COVID tests each morning, according to Riot’s health and safety protocols. The four players who tested positive—Breathe, Wei, Xiaohu, and Ming—will play their upcoming games remotely from an isolated room that is near the venue in New York City. The players and staff who tested positive for the virus are feeling well, according to RNG’s announcement.

RNG ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/LXuq2wqBDH — Royal Never Give Up (@RNG) October 13, 2022

GALA will presumably continue to play games from the Worlds stage live and in person.

In addition to four starters testing positive, several members of RNG’s staff, including head coach Tabe, also contracted COVID-19.

Beyond RNG, other teams are having to deal with the consequences of positive COVID tests. Edward Gaming mid laner Scout is playing today’s games at Worlds remotely after he tested positive, and DWG KIA jungler Canyon also tested positive.

Earlier this year, RNG were forced to play at the Mid-Season Invitational in a remote setting due to laws and regulations surrounding COVID-19 in China. The team did not make the journey to Korea to compete in the tournament, which they went on to win.

RNG are currently 3-0 after the first round robin of the Worlds group stage. The team will play the remainder of their group stage games on Sunday, Oct. 16.