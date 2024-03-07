Category:
2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

Here's everything you need to know.
After a brief break, the LEC is back with its 2024 Spring Split. For the competing teams, this will be their second and last chance to earn a ticket to the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational, with G2 Esports snagging the first one by winning the Winter Split.

Similar to the previous split, the 2024 LEC Spring Split follows the same format. There are 10 League of Legends teams fighting over three weeks for the highest position in the standings, with eight of them making it to the playoffs. There, they’ll battle it out in a double-elimination bracket to claim the Spring Split crown and a spot at MSI 2024.

Not all of the rosters stayed the same between the winter and spring, though. Certain teams made a few changes. Team Heretics replaced Perkz and Kaiser with Zwyroo and Trymbi, respectively. At the same time, Karmine Corp overhauled its coaching staff after finishing in last place in the winter.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2024 LEC Spring Split.

2024 LEC Spring Split regular season standings

PlacementTeamRecord
FirstG2 Esports0-0
SecondTeam BDS0-0
ThirdSK Gaming0-0
FourthMAD Lions KOI0-0
FifthFnatic0-0
SixthTeam Vitality0-0
SeventhTeam Heretics0-0
EighthGIANTX0-0
NinthRogue0-0
10thKarmine Corp0-0

2024 LEC Spring Split regular season schedule and results

Week one

Saturday, March 9

  • 10am CT: VIT vs. TH
  • 11am CT: FNC vs. RGE
  • 12pm CT: BDS vs. G2
  • 1pm CT: KC vs. GX
  • 2pm CT: MDK vs. SK

Sunday, March 10

  • 10am CT: VIT vs. BDS
  • 11am CT: TH vs. RGE
  • 12pm CT: FNC vs. KC
  • 1pm CT: GX vs. SK
  • 2pm CT: MDK vs. G2

Monday, March 11

  • 10am CT: RGE vs. BDS
  • 11am CT: SK vs. VIT
  • 12pm CT: GX vs. MDK
  • 1pm CT: TH vs. FNC
  • 2pm CT: G2 vs. KC

Week two

Saturday, March 16

  • 10am CT: SK vs. BDS
  • 11am CT: GX vs. FNC
  • 12pm CT: G2 vs. TH
  • 1pm CT: MDK vs. VIT
  • 2pm CT: KC vs. RGE

Sunday, March 17

  • 10am CT: GX vs. BDS
  • 11am CT: RGE vs. VIT
  • 12pm CT: MDK vs. KC
  • 1pm CT: TH vs. SK
  • 2pm CT: FNC vs. G2

Monday, March 18

  • 10am CT: BDS vs. TH
  • 11am CT: VIT vs. FNC
  • 12pm CT: G2 vs. GX
  • 1pm CT: RGE vs. MDK
  • 2pm CT: SK vs. KC

Week three

Friday, March 22

  • 10am CT: GX vs. RGE
  • 11am CT: BDS vs. FNC
  • 12pm CT: G2 vs. SK
  • 1pm CT: MDK vs. TH
  • 2pm CT: VIT vs. KC

Saturday, March 23

  • 10am CT: SK vs. FNC
  • 11am CT: VIT vs. GX
  • 12pm CT: BDS vs. MDK
  • 1pm CT: RGE vs. G2
  • 2pm CT: KC vs. TH

Monday, March 25

  • 10am CT: TH vs. GX
  • 11am CT: RGE vs. SK
  • 12pm CT: FNC vs. MDK
  • 1pm CT: G2 vs. VIT
  • 2pm CT: KC vs. BDS
