2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

After a brief break, the LEC is back with its 2024 Spring Split. For the competing teams, this will be their second and last chance to earn a ticket to the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational, with G2 Esports snagging the first one by winning the Winter Split.

Recommended Videos

Similar to the previous split, the 2024 LEC Spring Split follows the same format. There are 10 League of Legends teams fighting over three weeks for the highest position in the standings, with eight of them making it to the playoffs. There, they’ll battle it out in a double-elimination bracket to claim the Spring Split crown and a spot at MSI 2024.

Jankos’ team has two new members this split. Photo by Michał Konkol via Riot Games

Not all of the rosters stayed the same between the winter and spring, though. Certain teams made a few changes. Team Heretics replaced Perkz and Kaiser with Zwyroo and Trymbi, respectively. At the same time, Karmine Corp overhauled its coaching staff after finishing in last place in the winter.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2024 LEC Spring Split.

2024 LEC Spring Split regular season standings Placement Team Record First G2 Esports 0-0 Second Team BDS 0-0 Third SK Gaming 0-0 Fourth MAD Lions KOI 0-0 Fifth Fnatic 0-0 Sixth Team Vitality 0-0 Seventh Team Heretics 0-0 Eighth GIANTX 0-0 Ninth Rogue 0-0 10th Karmine Corp 0-0

2024 LEC Spring Split regular season schedule and results

Week one

Saturday, March 9

10am CT: VIT vs. TH

11am CT: FNC vs. RGE

12pm CT: BDS vs. G2

1pm CT: KC vs. GX

2pm CT: MDK vs. SK

Sunday, March 10

10am CT: VIT vs. BDS

11am CT: TH vs. RGE

12pm CT: FNC vs. KC

1pm CT: GX vs. SK

2pm CT: MDK vs. G2

Monday, March 11

10am CT: RGE vs. BDS

11am CT: SK vs. VIT

12pm CT: GX vs. MDK

1pm CT: TH vs. FNC

2pm CT: G2 vs. KC

Week two

Saturday, March 16

10am CT: SK vs. BDS

11am CT: GX vs. FNC

12pm CT: G2 vs. TH

1pm CT: MDK vs. VIT

2pm CT: KC vs. RGE

Sunday, March 17

10am CT: GX vs. BDS

11am CT: RGE vs. VIT

12pm CT: MDK vs. KC

1pm CT: TH vs. SK

2pm CT: FNC vs. G2

Monday, March 18

10am CT: BDS vs. TH

11am CT: VIT vs. FNC

12pm CT: G2 vs. GX

1pm CT: RGE vs. MDK

2pm CT: SK vs. KC

Week three

Friday, March 22

10am CT: GX vs. RGE

11am CT: BDS vs. FNC

12pm CT: G2 vs. SK

1pm CT: MDK vs. TH

2pm CT: VIT vs. KC

Saturday, March 23

10am CT: SK vs. FNC

11am CT: VIT vs. GX

12pm CT: BDS vs. MDK

1pm CT: RGE vs. G2

2pm CT: KC vs. TH

Monday, March 25