Heretics LEC staff confirms Perkz out, Trymbi and Zwyroo in for 2024 Spring

After a disappointing 2024 Winter Split, Team Heretics is officially making some major changes to its League of Legends roster before the start of the new season.

Recommended Videos

The team’s coaching staff announced veteran star Perkz has been swapped from the starting LEC lineup tday in exchange for rookie upstart Zwyroo. The team will also be fielding former Fnatic support star Trymbi over Kaiser in the bottom lane in an attempt to right the ship before the Spring Split begins on Saturday, March 9.

An update regarding our LEC team: pic.twitter.com/HZK6ERsqJk — Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics) March 5, 2024 Over the course of the Winter Split, Heretics struggled to find consistency on the Summoner’s Rift, finishing the regular season with a 4-5 record. They were eventually taken out of the playoff picture after losing back-to-back series vs. Team BDS and SK Gaming, forcing management to make some tough decisions for the organization’s future.

Heretics’ co-founder Arnau Vidal explained that although the players and staff acknowledged the work Perkz was putting in, it was clear there was “no improvement in the dynamic of the team” heading into the new split. This conclusion was reached after the team participated in a handful of scrims, causing the management to step in and make the swap.

Zwyroo, on the other hand, enters the lineup with plenty of expectations on his shoulders, since not only is he replacing one of the best mid laners in European history, but he’s also being tasked to “push the rest of the players” to new heights. In his first set of scrims, coach Alvar “Araneae” Martín Aleñar said the 25-year-old has been encouraging his teammates throughout their practice runs.

Even though he took a season-long break, Trymbi should be a great boost of leadership for this team as well, boasting a ton of experience with Rogue and Fnatic on the big stage. With a squad of veteran stars behind him, Zwyroo will have a massive task ahead as he tries to help Heretics bring back the hype for their LEC run.