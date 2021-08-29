100 Thieves’ Huhi is the first player to win LCS titles at two different positions

Six years after capturing his first LCS title, Huhi made history by capturing his second today—on an entirely different position.

Huhi, 100 Thieves’ veteran support, became the first player in the history of the LCS to win a title at two different positions today, after the team’s victory against Team Liquid in the Grand Finals of the 2021 LCS Championship.

Huhi won his first LCS championship back in the Spring Split of the 2016 season. Back then, he was a rookie mid laner for Counter Logic Gaming. In 2019, Huhi changed his position from mid laner to support and made a conscious effort to reinvent his playstyle with the Golden Guardians at the tail end of that season.

After spending nearly two full years with Golden Guardians, he signed with 100 Thieves at the start of the 2021 season, where he’d find success as one of the best support players in all of North America. Earlier this month, Huhi was awarded second team All-Pro honors for his efforts this season. Plus, over the span of his career, Huhi has played 58 champions in competitive matches, a mark that ranks among the most out of all players in LCS history.

Today, six years after winning his first LCS title in the Spring of 2016, Huhi has finally added another trophy to his case. In addition to winning his second title at an entirely different position than his first, Huhi also made history with today’s victory by breaking the record for the longest amount of time between titles by any LCS player.

Huhi and 100 Thieves will represent North America as the region’s number one seed at the League of Legends World Championship later this year.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.