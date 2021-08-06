LCS’ 2021 Summer Split All-Pro first team features players from 5 different organizations

After nine weeks of furious competition in the LCS, the league has revealed the five players who have earned 2021 Summer Split All-Pro first team honors. This is also the most diverse LCS All-Pro team we’ve seen in history since all five players come from different squads for the first time.

Cloud9’s top laner Fudge, TSM’s young jungler Spica, Evil Geniuses’ mid laner Jiizuke, 100 Thieves’ AD carry FBI, and Team Liquid’s leader and support CoreJJ make up the All-Pro first team for the 2021 LCS Summer Split. All five organizations represented on this team will try to take home the LCS Championship this summer and grab a spot at the upcoming 2021 World Championship. This diversity also shows that the competitive level in the region has improved, at least at the top of the standings.

C9 and Liquid, for example, have both struggled to find the same level of consistency that they showcase during the 2021 Spring Split. But after getting back their original rosters, C9 and Liquid still have the same overwhelming firepower on their starstudded lineups. Both of these teams have plenty of playoff experience that should serve them well when the best-of-fives begin, especially when they face off against each other in the first round.

TSM and 100 Thieves have risen back up to the top of the LCS after a lackluster Spring Split with the help of some high-profile newcomers like European mid laner Abbedagge and veteran support SwordArt. But their top performers were resident stars Spica and FBI, who have both been the best in their role throughout the split.

Lastly, Jiizuke’s redemption season with EG helped propel his team into becoming a top-three organization in the league. Combined with the sudden rise of rookie star ADC Danny, this roster has been one of the most exciting to watch this split.

The LCS also revealed the second and third team All-Pro lineups today. The second squad had 100 Thieves’ jungler Closer, mid laner Abbedagge, and support Huhi, along with EG’s veteran top laner Impact, and Danny. The third team had TSM top laner Huni, C9’s Blaber, TSM’s PowerOfEvil, Liquid’s Tactical, and C9’s support Vulcan to round out the back of the pack.

You can watch all of these talented players in action when the LCS Championship begins this weekend.

