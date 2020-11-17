100 Thieves reportedly acquiring Huhi as the starting support for 2021

Huhi is reportedly heading to 100 Thieves to join his other Golden Guardian teammates for the upcoming 2021 LCS season, according to Esportmaniacos reporter Pablo Suárez.

He will be joining the likes of Ssumday, FBI, Closer and an unknown mid laner for the next season. Huhi has been a standout player on Golden Guardians, showing his mechanical prowess and excellent macro gameplay on a middle-of-the-pack roster.

Sources: @100Thieves will sign @huhi, previously player for @GoldenGuardians as their starting support for the 2021 #LCS season.



Huhi will replace @poomelol, who played the the last part of the season as the starting support for 100T. — Pablo Suárez (@BloopGG) November 17, 2020

Huhi’s venture towards 100 Thieves is not his first one though, he used to play for them during the Spring Split 2019 as a mid lane. However, starting with the Summer Split 2019, Huhi decided to roleswap to support, where has found out quite a lot of success.

100 Thieves regularly finished in the bottom standings during the past years. This roster change should improve their standings considering they have acquired three of the best players from Golden Guardians. With a much better top lane in Ssumday, the organization is set to success. Only one question remains though, who will be the man in the mid lane to lead this roster in the upcoming year.