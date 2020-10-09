Only 1.8 percent of pick’em participants successfully predicted the final placings of Groups A and B at Worlds 2020

Will there be some huge upsets in Groups C and D?

The group stage matches for Groups A and B at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship have been completed and only 1.8 percent of people playing in the pick’em challenge have perfectly predicted the results. This means 59,307 players accurately guessed the final placings of all eight teams that have finished group play so far.

Last year, 2,682 people correctly predicted the final group stage placements at Worlds 2019. This year, it seems like that number will be higher unless some huge upsets happen over the next two days. With several powerhouse teams competing at Worlds 2020, it’s unsurprising that so many players have correctly predicted the squads that made it out so far.

This year’s pick’em challenge has over 3.2 million participants, which is a slight increase from last year. The perfect pick’em prize of an Alienware Battlestation, which is what the pros are playing their matches on, may have enticed even more League fans to participate this year.

But for those who don’t have a perfect pick’em still, there are other various prizes depending on how many points you get for accurate guesses, including Blue Essence, Summoner Icons, Orange Essence, Champion Shards, and Hextech chests.

Worlds 2020 continues tomorrow with the final games of Group C starting at 3am CT.

