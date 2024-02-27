Where to find Siege Golems in Last Epoch

While playing through Last Epoch, you may be directed to take down specific enemies like Siege Golems, but where exactly can you find them? We’ve got the answer.

Siege Golems can appear as a target when completing Propechies for the Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch, but they can present a challenge as they are not the easiest of enemies to find and you may have to visit specific areas.

If you are struggling to locate the Siege Golems you need, we’ve got the information you need to make your challenge much easier.

Where to farm Siege Golems in Last Epoch

Reload and go again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to farm Siege Golems is to travel to the Etendell Waypoint in the Divine Era. This location can be found in the Thetima region, north of the map. Etendell is directly east of Lake Liath. Once you arrive, follow the path north, defeating enemies you encounter along the way, and a Siege Golem can be found—just reload and re-enter the area to face a new one.

This method, however, can be time-consuming and puts you at the mercy of the game’s servers, where loading times between zones have been a persistent problem, and the fact there is only one Siege Golem at the location mentioned in Etendell makes things a bit harder.

Alternatively, visit the Soulfire Bastion for the potential to encounter several Siege Golems, though you will need a Soulfire Bastion key—which is a valuable item that it’s better to save when playing with a new character to access the alternate leveling path, which allows you to skip the campaign.

Siege Golems may also appear as enemies in the Monolith of Fate. This, though, cannot be guaranteed and is down to luck, but this is a good approach if you have several Prophecies for a variety of enemy times as you can work through them passively. When you get to the point where you just need a couple more Siege Golems, you can switch to the Etendell technique.