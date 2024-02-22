Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch versus Diablo 4 – which should you play?

David vs Goliath of the RPG world.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 06:40 pm
A screenshot from a cutscene in Last Epoch showing three Epochs.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diablo’s throne is constantly challenged by new competitors. Last Epoch was often regarded as the Diablo 4 killer as its hype levels grew before its full release on Feb. 21. Now that Last Epoch is out, how does it stack up against the king of ARPGs?

Recommended Videos

I had high hopes for Diablo 4 in 2023. I instantly started playing the game after its release and had a great time while going through the storyline with my friends. The occasional plot holes didn’t bother me, but the end-game experience was below my expectations. At some point, the state of Diablo 4 was so bad that players didn’t even know what to do anymore, which was why I was so excited about Last Epoch.

Now I’ve played both games, I naturally had a Last Epoch vs Diablo 4 comparison in my mind, and I have a decent idea of which one you should play.

Should you play Last Epoch or Diablo 4?

The Observatory where the Circle of Fortune can be found in Last Epoch.
Is Blizzard taking notes? Image via Eleventh Hour Games

While both games are good on their own terms, I think Last Epoch is superior to Diablo 4. When I compare the two titles side-by-side, I can easily feel that Last Epoch was a passion project, while Diablo 4 feels too industrialized.

Last Epoch started as a fan project, and it took its initial steps with developers who’d work on the game in their free time. Despite having a significantly smaller budget, Last Epoch offers more depth and has a more satisfying end-game experience. Last Epoch’s $35 price tag also complements these two factors, making it a better bang for your buck when compared to Diablo 4, which costs $70.

My personal favorite part of Last Epoch is the loot and crafting systems. Getting Legendary items feels more rewarding, and the loot filter makes grinding easier. Crafting in Last Epoch also feels more complete versus Diablo 4’s Artisan system.

However, it’d also be unfair to disregard Diablo 4 as a whole. From a visual standpoint, Diablo 4 takes the crown when it comes to looks. The game looks inarguably better compared to Last Epoch, but this isn’t a surprising win when Diablo 4’s budget is considered. All told, Last Epoch still wins out—unless you’re mostly just concerned with graphics.

related content
Read Article Does Last Epoch support DLSS?
A cutscene in Last Epoch showing characters in a snowy environment.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Does Last Epoch support DLSS?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to beat Lagon in Last Epoch
Lagon loading screen last epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to beat Lagon in Last Epoch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: Cycle vs Legacy explained
Lake Liath shown in a Last Epoch loading screen.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: Cycle vs Legacy explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to dismantle items in Last Epoch
A screenshot from a cutscene in Last Epoch showing three Epochs.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to dismantle items in Last Epoch
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: How to fix the Blank Character Select Screen issue
A character staring down a city in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: How to fix the Blank Character Select Screen issue
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Last Epoch support DLSS?
A cutscene in Last Epoch showing characters in a snowy environment.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Does Last Epoch support DLSS?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to beat Lagon in Last Epoch
Lagon loading screen last epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to beat Lagon in Last Epoch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: Cycle vs Legacy explained
Lake Liath shown in a Last Epoch loading screen.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: Cycle vs Legacy explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to dismantle items in Last Epoch
A screenshot from a cutscene in Last Epoch showing three Epochs.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to dismantle items in Last Epoch
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: How to fix the Blank Character Select Screen issue
A character staring down a city in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: How to fix the Blank Character Select Screen issue
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 22, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.