Last Epoch versus Diablo 4 – which should you play?

Diablo’s throne is constantly challenged by new competitors. Last Epoch was often regarded as the Diablo 4 killer as its hype levels grew before its full release on Feb. 21. Now that Last Epoch is out, how does it stack up against the king of ARPGs?

I had high hopes for Diablo 4 in 2023. I instantly started playing the game after its release and had a great time while going through the storyline with my friends. The occasional plot holes didn’t bother me, but the end-game experience was below my expectations. At some point, the state of Diablo 4 was so bad that players didn’t even know what to do anymore, which was why I was so excited about Last Epoch.

Now I’ve played both games, I naturally had a Last Epoch vs Diablo 4 comparison in my mind, and I have a decent idea of which one you should play.

Should you play Last Epoch or Diablo 4?

Is Blizzard taking notes? Image via Eleventh Hour Games

While both games are good on their own terms, I think Last Epoch is superior to Diablo 4. When I compare the two titles side-by-side, I can easily feel that Last Epoch was a passion project, while Diablo 4 feels too industrialized.

Last Epoch started as a fan project, and it took its initial steps with developers who’d work on the game in their free time. Despite having a significantly smaller budget, Last Epoch offers more depth and has a more satisfying end-game experience. Last Epoch’s $35 price tag also complements these two factors, making it a better bang for your buck when compared to Diablo 4, which costs $70.

My personal favorite part of Last Epoch is the loot and crafting systems. Getting Legendary items feels more rewarding, and the loot filter makes grinding easier. Crafting in Last Epoch also feels more complete versus Diablo 4’s Artisan system.

However, it’d also be unfair to disregard Diablo 4 as a whole. From a visual standpoint, Diablo 4 takes the crown when it comes to looks. The game looks inarguably better compared to Last Epoch, but this isn’t a surprising win when Diablo 4’s budget is considered. All told, Last Epoch still wins out—unless you’re mostly just concerned with graphics.