The state of Diablo 4 is so bad that players don’t even know what to do anymore

Diablo 4’s current end game is so puzzling to players, that some are even asking themselves and others if they’ve already “finished” the game.

In a post in the Diablo 4 subreddit, a Diablo player named friden7654 wondered if they were already done with the game. According to them, they’ve already reached level 72 with their Necromancer and are playing on World Tier 4 in the Eternal Realm. They’ve also played around with three different builds and all of their items have 800+ item power which is considered pretty good.

Despite this, friden7654 still seems to be pretty confused about what to do next. Other Diablo players weighed in on the situation telling them that with items like that, they’re basically done. Players blamed the lack of a proper end game of Diablo 4 which makes the game not worth the time anymore past a certain point.

If you really want to make the game even longer, the same commenter suggested beating Uber Lilith or doing Nightmare Dungeons. However, these are only band-aid solutions to the game’s problem and there needs to be a clear end game for Diablo 4 or players will remain lost.

Another player mentioned that the next best thing to do–once you’ve done everything you want to do with the current character you have–is to create a new character. While replayability is indeed one of the things that keep Diablo-like games apart from other games, it will still require something for the players to enjoy the process of starting a character again.

As of now, Diablo 4 doesn’t really have that and players will definitely fall into the same loop of creating a new character every now and then just to have some sort of satisfaction. Even then, some players don’t want to create new characters and want to stay with the ones they have for a long time.

