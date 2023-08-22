When does Diablo 4 season 2 release?

While the Season of the Malignant still has plenty of time left before it leaves live servers, Diablo 4’s second season is already on the horizon. The Season of Blood, a seemingly Vampire-themed season, was announced at Gamescom 2023 and has captured the attention of Diablo 4 players.

Though not a fully fledged expansion, Diablo 4‘s next season will infuse the dungeon crawler with new content, quests, and plenty of enemies to slay. From the season’s announcement, you will join a league of vampire hunters and augment yourself with new powers to take on this new threat. While we all need to wait some time before the Season of Blood, here’s what you can expect.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood release date

Diablo 4: Season of Blood will begin on Oct. 17, 2023. This new season will start right as season one comes to a close.

Much like the Season of the Malignant, which is still ongoing, you will need to create a new character on a seasonal realm in order to access season two’s unique content. In this new season, you will assume the role of a Daywalker, a Vampire tasked with hunting fellow Vampiric demons.

Season of Blood is coming to #DiabloIV.



Join the hunt, October 17th 🩸 pic.twitter.com/m52KPZlGQr — Diablo (@Diablo) August 22, 2023

Aside from the announcement trailer and inclusion of actress Gemma Chan as a central character, not much is known about the actual content behind the season. Blizzard has promised a new questline, Vampiric powers, and five new end game bosses. Likely, as we draw closer to the end of the Season of the Malignant, we will gradually learn more about this upcoming content.

Until Oct. 17, you will still have time to jump into the Season of the Malignant and clear out the current content before the character reset. Through both future seasons and potential DLCs, Blizzard appears intent on supporting the latest entry in its long-running franchise for years to come.

