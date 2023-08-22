Blizzard president promises Diablo 4 fixes and ‘a few surprises’ are coming fast

Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Yberra says the Diablo 4 team worked to “address the player feedback” and went forward “as quickly as [they] can” following Wudijo’s video where he begged the company for changes.

In his answer to Wudijo’s tweet sharing the video, Mike Yberra also mentioned the team would “toss in a few surprises along the way,” but didn’t give any hints as to what they could be.

Thanks for this video @wudijo – many members of the team reviewed this (and other feedback from players) and we'll work hard to address the player feedback as we go forward as quickly as we can (and toss in a few surprises along the way). We greatly appreciate you taking the… — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) August 20, 2023

In a lengthy video that amassed over 100K views since Aug. 19, Diablo 4 content creator Wudijo outlined all the issues that he claims are plaguing the game.

He categorized all of them into four sections. The first one revolved around user interface and quality-of-life where he mentioned unpractical item and stash space management, and cumbersome respec system.

He also begged the developer to roll out more content, in general. He suggested new content similar to Helltide, which he considered fun, but felt the rewards were not a big enough incentive to encourage players to complete the activity.

Lastly, he highlighted issues with itemization, explaining gear isn’t exciting enough and rolls are ruining the fun while not featuring enough crafting options, which could be a way to make gear more personalized. He also tackled issues with seasonal themes, simply saying that more could be done with them and that they felt low effort.

According to Mike Yberra’s prompt answer, this video didn’t fall on deaf ears. The developer has been receiving backlash and experienced a drop in the number of active players since the release of the first season, and the release of competitor Baldur’s Gate 3 has only compiled the issue.

It’s unclear when changes are coming to the game, but it looks like Blizzard Entertainment needs significant announcements to get the player’s attention.

