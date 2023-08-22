Diablo 4 players have been pleading for a loot filter for a while now, and according to the game’s general manager Rod Fergusson, the feature will most definitely be added—but probably not very soon.

When a user asked Fergusson on X, formerly known as Twitter, whether there was any chance that some sort of loot filter would be added to the game, Diablo 4’s general manager answered affirmatively. However, his response suggests that it certainly isn’t a priority for the development team.

This means you should expect the highly-requested loot filter feature to be added at some point in the future, but you shouldn’t get your hopes up for it to arrive in an upcoming patch.

With the recent monster density buff, endgame fields are now commonly packed to the brim with hordes of enemies. These hordes are extremely fun to clear out, but they also drop tons of loot all over the ground.

This can be troublesome for players, as desirable rewards—items with the correct stats and ability bonuses to perfect their endgame builds—are few and far between. With a loot filter feature added in, players would no longer have to sift through hundreds of different drops to figure out whether there’s something of value in there.

Loot filters could allow players to set their own criteria for items they’re looking for, hiding loot that doesn’t meet those criteria. It would be an extremely helpful quality-of-life feature.

While some fans rejoiced at the announcement of this hopeful news, others argued that the game is still too broken to focus on adding such tertiary fixes, and that the developers should take care of the basics first.

