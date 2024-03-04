Last Epoch players are already tired of one feature that is ‘more frustrating than fun’

Many players of Last Epoch really enjoy the endgame system and the chance to keep looking for better gear after finishing the campaign. However, there’s an issue with dungeons, one of the three main endgame activities, that seems to be spoiling the fun.

Last Epoch dungeons are big maps where you finish tasks before facing the final boss. They’re different from the Monolith of Fate, which are small, change often, and offer quick rewards. But, the unclear paths in dungeons are becoming frustrating for some players. For example, one player showed on Reddit today how, in the Lightless Arbor, they went left, then north, only to hit dead-end doors. They had to go back to start, then right and up to find the boss.

Dungeon crawling is expected in a game like this, but the long walks and walking in circles don’t match the faster pace of Monoliths, the main endgame activity. Dungeons focus on the rewards from the final boss rather than the journey there, unlike Monoliths, where fighting more enemies gives more rewards. So the long paths to the boss which don’t offer much can be boring and unrewarding.

Other players agreed with the post, mentioning they avoid dungeons because of this problem. Yet some game items, like the Mountain Uniques in the Lightless Arbor or Julra’s items from the Temporal Sanctum, can only be found with dungeon bosses. So, players can choose to skip these tedious dungeons and stick with Monoliths, the main endgame activity. But by doing that, they miss out on unique gear from dungeons that could be crucial for their builds.

Playing Last Epoch is similar to Diablo 4, focusing on optimizing your farming. The current setup of dungeons isn’t helping players achieve this, leading many to visit dungeons only when needed, such as spending gold in the Lightless Arbor or crafting a Legendary in the Temporal Sanctum.