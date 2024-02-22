Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch: How to fix the Blank Character Select Screen issue

Choosing a character shouldn't be this hard.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Feb 22, 2024 12:14 pm
A character staring down a city in Last Epoch.
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

A Last Epoch glitch makes it impossible for players to advance past the character select screen, but luckily, there is a simple fix that should do the trick.

Last Epoch has five classes, and each class has three masteries. For example, the Void Knight mastery can copy a skill shortly after its activation, or Falconer users have the ability to customize their avian partner. With so many exciting options to choose from, picking a character is one of the most exciting parts of Last Epoch, and replayability is one of the main selling points of the game as players can create even more characters—but a bug makes that task impossible.

How to fix blank character select screen in Last Epoch

Last Epoch character select screen.
Last Epoch features plenty of unique character and class options—which would be great if we could see them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is currently an error in Last Epoch where players get to the screen which should typically have all the character and class options, but there are no characters, and it stays like that indefinitely. Believe it or not, simply restarting your Last Epoch game is the best solution to this error. If that doesn’t work, players can always choose to play Last Epoch offline instead. Before starting an offline adventure, players should know that using an offline character online is impossible and vice versa.

When players finally manage to resolve the selection screen error, users raved about the latest hack-and-slash ARPG. Some community members declared that Last Epoch is the “perfect middle ground” between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile.

Read Article Last Epoch: Cycle vs Legacy explained
Lake Liath shown in a Last Epoch loading screen.
Last Epoch: Cycle vs Legacy explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to dismantle items in Last Epoch
A screenshot from a cutscene in Last Epoch showing three Epochs.
How to dismantle items in Last Epoch
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Best Runemaster leveling build in Last Epoch
A Runemaster with runes over his head in Last Epoch.
Best Runemaster leveling build in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 22, 2024
Read Article What does Solo Account Found mean in Last Epoch?
Last Epoch intro
What does Solo Account Found mean in Last Epoch?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to invite friends to your party in Last Epoch
Two online players standing next to each other in Last Epoch.
How to invite friends to your party in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 22, 2024
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.