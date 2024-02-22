Last Epoch: How to fix the Blank Character Select Screen issue

A Last Epoch glitch makes it impossible for players to advance past the character select screen, but luckily, there is a simple fix that should do the trick.

Recommended Videos

Last Epoch has five classes, and each class has three masteries. For example, the Void Knight mastery can copy a skill shortly after its activation, or Falconer users have the ability to customize their avian partner. With so many exciting options to choose from, picking a character is one of the most exciting parts of Last Epoch, and replayability is one of the main selling points of the game as players can create even more characters—but a bug makes that task impossible.

How to fix blank character select screen in Last Epoch

Last Epoch features plenty of unique character and class options—which would be great if we could see them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is currently an error in Last Epoch where players get to the screen which should typically have all the character and class options, but there are no characters, and it stays like that indefinitely. Believe it or not, simply restarting your Last Epoch game is the best solution to this error. If that doesn’t work, players can always choose to play Last Epoch offline instead. Before starting an offline adventure, players should know that using an offline character online is impossible and vice versa.

When players finally manage to resolve the selection screen error, users raved about the latest hack-and-slash ARPG. Some community members declared that Last Epoch is the “perfect middle ground” between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile.