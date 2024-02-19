Last Epoch: All Supporter Packs

When you jump into action-RPG Last Epoch, you may want to start your adventure with visual flair. That’s where the Supporter Packs come in.

While Last Epoch isn’t a free-to-play game, developer Eleventh Hour Games is selling several paid bundles that include cosmetic item sets. They aren’t exactly cheap, and a couple are even more expensive than the actual game. But Eleventh Hour Games has always insisted its cosmetics are purely aesthetic, so players who buy them aren’t getting any gameplay advantages.

If you’re happy to throw some extra money toward Eleventh Hour Games for a few fun cosmetics, here’s a rundown of every Supporter Pack available for Last Epoch.

Every Last Epoch Supporter Pack, contents, and price

First things first, though each Supporter Pack is more expensive than the last, all four come with the exact same amount of content: a pet, a portal, a back attachment, and 150 Epoch Points. Epoch Points are a currency you can use to buy more cosmetics from the in-game store, and you can buy them through microtransactions.

Eternal Traveler

The cheapest Supporter Pack is the Eternal Traveler pack for $19.99. It has a strong nature theme with its green colors and Verdant Shroud Back Attachment. You also get an Ancient Way Portal, which is essentially a reskin of the Portal you use to return to town, and an Ancient YiQi pet. Pets in Last Epoch function like minions in Final Fantasy 14; they’re just little critters that keep you company and don’t aid you in battle.

Eternal Templar

Next is the Eternal Templar pack, which costs $29.99. It comes with a Divine YiQi Pet (which is like the Ancient YiQi pet, but orange), a Moltenplume Veneer Back Attachment, and a Huolong Gate Portal, which is easily the coolest Portal cosmetic out of any of the bundles thanks to the flaming dragon curled around it.

Eternal Vanquisher

The third Supporter Pack is the Eternal Vanquisher set, which is the perfect choice for those who want to look spooky. The Reaper’s Call Portal looks like it’s sucking in ghosts, the Imperial YiQi Pet comes in skeletal white, and the Death Toll Back Attachment is adorned with skulls. This pack costs $39.99.

Eternal Legend

Lastly, there’s the Eternal Legend pack. It’s the most expensive of the lot at $49.99, so buying this along with Last Epoch will set you back nearly $85. It does come with the best-looking back accessory, the Black Sun’s Gaze Backslot, with three constantly shifting eyes and flapping wings. Combined with the jet-black Ruined YiQi Pet and Maw of Madness Portal, you’ll look like more of a villain than a hero.

In case it wasn’t obvious, you should only buy the pack that appeals to you most. It may be tempting to buy all four so you can have all the cosmetics, but that would cost roughly $140 (the equivalent of two brand-new triple A games), not including the price of Last Epoch itself.