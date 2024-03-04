Category:
How to get a Rune of Creation in Last Epoch

Luck is the name of the game.
Published: Mar 3, 2024 11:17 pm
A player in Last Epoch opening a chest.
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Crafting better equipment is vital in any game, but in an action RPG like Last Epoch you won’t be able to complete any of the pinnacle endgame activities without first improving your gear. One such crafting mechanism is the Rune system, and in that one rune stands out above all others—the Rune of Creation.

Here’s what the Rune of Creation does in Last Epoch and how to get your hands on one.

What does the Rune of Creation do in Last Epoch?

A screenshot from a cutscene in Last Epoch showing three Epochs.
Create a duplicate of an existing item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last Epoch’s Rune of Creation makes an identical copy of an existing item when consumed, duplicating it perfectly. Both the duplicate and the original will have their Forging Potential set to zero, meaning you won’t be able to craft or adjust the equipment again, but making a carbon copy of a powerful item like a dual-handed weapon or ring is incredibly beneficial.

The Rune of Creation is arguably the most powerful rune in Last Epoch and can best be compared to fellow ARG Path of Exile’s Mirror of Kalandra. Similar to PoE’s Mirror, the Rune of Creation is a very rare item that doesn’t drop often.

Tip:

You can’t use a Rune of Creation on an item with zero Forging Potential. The item must still have at least one Forging Potential for a Rune of Creation to work. Be sure the affixes for the item are set before using a Rune of Creation, as those will be locked in once the rune is used.

How to get a Rune of Creation in Last Epoch

Like any rune in Last Epoch, you can find and pick up a Rune of Creation simply by defeating enemies anywhere in the game. However, unlike the other runes, this one isn’t easy to find. Players have reported dropping a couple of Runes of Creation so far in their playthroughs so at least they aren’t as rare as PoE’s Mirrors.

Nevertheless, you’ll want to boost your item drop chance via modifiers like Resonances if you want to find a Rune of Creation. While they are undoubtedly useful in single-player, Runes of Creation are far more valuable in multiplayer where you can duplicate a well-crafted item to use on an alt character or to trade at the Merchant’s Guild.

