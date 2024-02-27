How to fix can’t enter End of Time bug in Last Epoch

The “can’t enter End of Time” glitch is an issue affecting some players during the Saving Last Refuge quest in Last Epoch. After defeating the Husk of Elder Pannion and picking up the Shard, you’re asked to enter the Time Rift and unlock your mastery. But some players can’t.

When you click on the Time Rift, you’ll get a brief message, saying “Entering End of Time,” which should be followed by a loading screen and then your arrival at the End of Time. But for some players, the “Entering End of Time” simply disappears after a few seconds, and nothing else happens. Fortunately, Last Epoch players have managed to find various workarounds and fixes.

How to enter the Time Rift and unlock your mastery in Saving Last Refuge in Last Epoch

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most issues in Last Epoch, the “can’t enter End of Time” bug only seems to affect online players. The End of Time is an important hub location and is particularly prone to connection bottlenecks, so my best guess is that if you can’t enter the End of Time, it’s because it’s basically full up already.

This explanation is supported by the most common solution reported by many players who’ve had the same problem. And that solution is simply “keep trying.” Some players have reported success by holding the left mouse button down on the Time Rift until it finally works. While other players have either clicked on it repeatedly or clicked, then waited a minute, then clicked, then waited a minute, and so on. Whether you spam-click, hold the button, or wait it out, it will likely take at least four to five minutes to enter the End of Time. But if you’re still getting nowhere after 20 minutes, it might be time to take more drastic measures.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first option you can try is to change your preferred region. Press ESC to open settings, then click on the Gameplay tab. The preferred region menu is at the top of this tab. Your own region will have the best connection to the server, but assuming you’re playing at peak time (i.e. the evening in your own time zone), it’ll also have the most overcrowded servers. So I’d suggest figuring out in which region it’s about 4am, selecting that one, and trying the Time Rift again. Just keep trying different regions until it works.

And if experimenting with different regions doesn’t work, there is one other possible solution, but for this one, you need a friend. Specifically, a friend who can enter the End of Time. Ask your friend to go to the End of Time, and then you should be able to teleport to them, bypassing the glitchy Time Rift. If all else fails, you might just be better off playing offline.