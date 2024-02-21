How to get and farm Herald of the Scurry in Last Epoch

If you want to make an effective Squirrel Beastmaster build in Last Epoch, Herald of the Scurry is essential. But, since you can only farm this Unique helm efficiently in the late-game or endgame, you’ll need a different Beastmaster build to farm Monoliths until you find it. Here’s how.

Herald of the Scurry stats and modifiers for Squirrel builds in Last Epoch

Herald of the Scurry is a level 73 Unique helm for Primalists, and is best suited to the Beastmaster class. It turns all your Wolves into Squirrels, doubles the number you can summon, and makes them cause bleed on hit and reduce enemies’ physical resistance. Additionally, it boosts their attack speed significantly.

This helm is absolutely worth grinding for, especially if you like Squirrels. Video via Turbo178 YouTube

Here are all the stats and effects of Herald of the Scurry in Last Epoch:

Stats

+124 Armor

(6 to 12 percent) increased Health

(2 to 3 percent) of Damage Leeched as Health on Hit

Modifiers

(10 to 30 percent) increased Health

(5 to 75 percent) increased Minion Dodge Rating

+(1 to 3) to Level of Summon Wolf

Converts your Wolves into Squirrels. Squirrels deal 35 percent less damage than wolves

You can Summon Squirrels up to twice your Companion Limit

+(5 to 75 percent) Chance to Bleed on Hit for Squirrels

+(5 to 75 percent) Chance to Shred Physical Resistance on Hit for Squirrels

Howl is replaced by Sciurine Rage, which grants Squirrels 40% increased movement speed and melee attack speed for 4 seconds.

Best Monolith to farm Herald of the Scurry in Last Epoch

To get Herald of the Scurry, focus on farming Echoes in The Black Sun Empowered Monolith. This Monolith has Echoes that reward you with Unique or Set Helmets, including the Squirrel helm, so completing them multiple times is the best way to get this item to drop.

Choose the Empowered version over Normal for a better chance of Unique Helm nodes appearing, giving you more opportunities to find this item. Additionally, boost your corruption level to improve your chances of getting Unique drops, like Herald of the Scurry, and you’ll eventually acquire it after enough farming.

Herald of the Scurry from Runes of Ascendance in Last Epoch

You also have a chance to obtain Herald of the Scurry by gambling with Runes of Ascendance, though the odds are roughly two percent. Players have observed that gear obtained this way often has zero Legendary Potential, which means crafting a Legendary version of this helmet might not be possible. If you’re willing to use your Runes of Ascendance for a chance at a basic version of Herald of the Scurry, it’s worth a shot—but otherwise, you’re better off farming at the Black Sun Empowered Monolith.