Best Primalist leveling builds in Last Epoch

The Primalist is one of the base classes in Last Epoch, with players who choose to play the environmental-themed playstyle able to pick from three masteries: Shaman, Beastmaster, and Druid. While there are various builds you can try, the best ones for leveling will depend on which Primalist mastery you want to play.

Last Epoch: Shaman leveling build

All three Primalists can summon wolves.

Shamans are one of the best endgame masteries; leveling them can be easy because of their healing capacity. Although they aren’t too tanky and have a few mobility issues, their totems can help regenerate health, they deal consistent damage, and they are relatively simple to gear.

If you want to level a Shaman, there are a few tips we can offer, including:

You’ll want to get Swipe, Summon Wolf, Summon Thorn Totem, Leap, and Eterra’s Blessing to help you get started. As you gain more points, put them into your Spriggin Form. Then you’ll want the skills Summon Thorn Totem, Spriggin Form, Summon Storm Crows, Eterra’s Blessing, and Summon Spriggin.

Look for gear with stats like applying Bleed, buffing minion damage, damage penetration, increased Health, elemental Resistances, Armor, and increased Cooldown speed.

Although the Spriggin/Thorn Totem leveling build is the best for the Shaman, the Frost Shaman leveling version is an excellent alternative if you prefer more CC and AoE damage.

Last Epoch: Beastmaster leveling build

One of the best things about the Beastmaster leveling build is you will only change two skills from the moment you begin playing it until the end of your Last Epoch leveling journey. So, this is a great build option if you’re not a fan of switching multiple skills. It’s also easy to play and transitions well into more popular Beastmaster end-game builds, like the Squirrel Beastmaster build, because you already have most of the skills.

But, if you want more specific leveling tips, here are a few we can offer, including:

The skills you’ll want to take first are Swipe, Summon Wolf, Summon Thorn Totem, Eterra’s Blessing, and Leap. As you progress, you’ll switch out Eterra’s Blessing for Warcry and Summon Thorn Totem for Summon Frenzy Totem.

Look for gear with stats like minion melee crit strike chance, minion damage buff, increased attack speed, increased melee damage, minion health regeneration, and minion maximum health.

With this build, you will be relying on your wolves to act as the majority of your offense and defense. So, if they die, it can cause big problems. But as long as you can manage them and are careful, you’ll find this build useful and easy to level.

Last Epoch: Druid leveling build

The Druid leveling build can be challenging as it requires specific “final leveling skills,” meaning you have to take other skills early on until you reach higher levels and the final leveling skills.

If this isn’t something you like to do or aren’t familiar with switching out many skills, it might not be the best leveling build for you. If so, you may want to try a more straightforward build. If you don’t mind respeccing and changing up your playstyle a couple of times until you get to the full leveling build, there are a few tips we can offer you, including:

The skills you’ll want to end up with include Entangling Roots, Summon Spriggin, Spriggin Form, Summon Scorpion (or Summon Wolves), and Serpent Strike. However, you may need to begin with Werebear form, Tempest Strike, and Gathering Storm to help you get through the first 25 levels. If you choose Serpent Strike, you will be locked into using a Spear, which isn’t for everyone. If that is the case, you can switch out Serpent Strike for Warcry or Fury Leap.

Look for gear with stats like increased minion damage, DoTs, poison damage, damage penetration, and leech health.

Like the previous builds, leveling this requires switching skills and using minions as a form of defense and offense. While there are cons to managing your summons, as they can die and be hard to control, they can deal incredible damage. But it’s generally easy to learn and fast to level.

Although there aren’t too many differences between the three Primalist leveling builds, they offer unique playstyles, pros and cons, and, in some cases, can be excellent transitions to the more popular Last Epoch endgame builds too.