Best summoner builds in Last Epoch

Although there is no Summoner class or mastery in Last Epoch, that doesn’t mean you can’t summon minions or creatures to do your bidding. There are specific builds you can utilize to create a summoner playstyle, which focuses on stability, survivability, defense, and damage—and you have plenty of different options too.

Last Epoch: Best summoner builds

1) Wraith Necromancer (Acolyte)

You summoned Wraiths are the core of your DPS. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wraith Necromancer build is a summoner’s dream because you command wraiths and volatile zombies to do your horrific and evil bidding. It’s a villain-enthusiast paradise.

With this Last Epoch build, you and your minions deal incredible AoE and single-target damage. It also scales well with your items, and it’s long-ranged, which means you don’t have to be in melee range of bosses and mobs to defeat them.

However, the downside of this build is you need two of the Acolyte’s Adorned Immortal Idols with a chance to summon a wraith to summon the fire wraiths (which means you’ll deal more damage per second), though these are easy to get. You must also manage your mechanics and buffs. If you can do that, this is one of the best summoner builds and my favorite.

Tip: This is an end-game build, so you must use a Necromancer leveling build until level 70.

2) Golem Necromancer (Acolyte)

If you prefer only having one minion, then the Golem Necromancer build might be for you. This Bone Necromancer build focuses on creating the ultimate summoned monster that can not only deal damage but tank it for you, which helps increase your survivability.

One slightly gross, twisted, yet entertaining aspect of this build is the Transplant skill. You can create a body at a location to move to, and your old body will explode and deal damage to surrounding enemies. If you enjoyed playing the Corpse Explosion Necromancer build in Diablo 4, you may enjoy playing this build.

Unfortunately, one of the most significant downsides to this build is controlling the Golem, which can be challenging; it can sometimes have a mind of its own. And you have to manage your skills and buffs. Besides this, it’s a fun and explosive Necromancer endgame build that’s great for clearing maps and powerful Last Epoch bosses.

3) Squirrel Beastmaster (Primalist)

You will swap your wolves for squirrels using the Herald of the Scurry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite the name, the Squirrel Beastmaster build is surprisingly strong, in an almost memeworthy summoner way, because you transform your wolves into ferocious squirrels. However, to do this, you must get and equip the Herald of the Scurry helm, a Legendary item. You may need to farm for it as you may not get it in one go, but once you do, you will have a horde of evil, high-damage-dealing squirrels to do your bidding.

While it is an enjoyable build with excellent scaling, the drawbacks—like minion management and having to be in melee range—can be challenging for those who prefer more of a laidback, mid to long-range playstyle. But if you don’t mind being up close and personal with the enemy, you will have very few issues with this build.

4) Super-buffed (“Roid”) Mage Necromancer (Acolyte)

There is nothing more enjoyable than turning your enemies into frozen popsticks, and that’s where this Super-buffed (“roid”) Mage Necromancer build comes into play. With this build, your summoned Mages will be buffed so much that they’re almost unstoppable as they deal incredible Cold AoE damage.

Some of the negative aspects of this build include buff management, skill rotation, and minion management, which can be tricky because you have to direct them all the while trying to stay safe. But if you can get your rotations down, manage your positioning, and ensure your buffs are always up, you will become a cold and heartless killing machine.

5) Hydrahedron Runemaster (Mage)

You need to combine the correct runes to summon the Hydrahedrons. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Like the Fire Hydra build in Diablo 4, this Hydrahedron Runemaster build revolves around summoning devastating hydras to spew fire and destroy enemies. What’s great about this particular build is that it’s both offensive and defensive, meaning you can place your turrets and have them deal damage while protecting you from enemies. And it’s perfect for those who like more of a mid to long-range playstyle.

Like any Runemaster build, the downside is you must combine specific runes with the Runic Invocation to summon the hydrahedron (the combination for this one is Lightning, Fire, and Fire). And in the heat of battle, you can sometimes forget.

That said, if you can iron out your tricky skill rotations, memorize your rune combination, and be careful with your positioning, you will have a fiery time with this build.

Tip: This build is an endgame build, meaning you must be at least level 70 to take advantage of it. Until you get to level 70, try a Runemaster leveling build.

As time goes on, more summoner builds will be brought to life. But for now, these are some of the strongest summoner builds in Last Epoch.