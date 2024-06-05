Is Killer Klowns from Outer Space crossplay or cross-platform?

If you want to turn humans into cotton candy, Killer Klowns From Outer Space has the right amount of nostalgia for you, and you can have double the fun while playing with your friends.

If you’re one of three clowns in Killer Klowns From Outer Space, your goal is simple: Plan the alien invasion and harvest the population of Crescent Cove by working together using weapons and abilities. Humans, meanwhile, have to avoid the Klowns and find an exit to leave the map. So, if you’re wondering if you can play with your friends on other platforms, we have a definite answer.

Does Killer Klowns from Outer Space have crossplay or cross-platform play?

Wanna stick to your platform? Can do that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Killer Klowns from Outer Space has crossplay after you install the day-one patch on your preferred platform. Xbox players have yet to receive the day one patch, so they must wait until the developers bring the update. As it stands now, PC and PlayStation players can easily queue up and enjoy the game without a problem, and other players can also play cross-platform through quickplay.

The asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, inspired by the popular 1988 movie, also has cross-platform support. That allows players from different devices to share codes and play matches.

Cross-play is on by default for better matchmaking, but you can turn it off by going to the Settings Menu, Gameplay tab, and turning off the Allow Cross-play Matchmaking to stick to your platform only. Keep in mind that enabling this option might increase your queue times.

Does Killer Klowns from Outer Space support cross-platform progression?

It’s more fun with friends. Image via Teravision Games

Killer Klowns from Outer Space doesn’t have cross-platform progression, so you’ll lose your progression if you move from one platform to another. While the developers haven’t spoken about a cross-platform progression system, it should be coming soon once the day-one patch rolls out to all platforms.

