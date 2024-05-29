Killer Klowns from Outer Space release countdown: Exact start time and date

If you have Coulrophobia, Killer Klowns from Outer Space probably isn’t for you. If you don’t have an aversion to clowns, you might be interested in the upcoming release date for the asymmetrical multiplayer.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is based on the original 1988 movie of the same name and tasks you with either escaping the clutches of clowns to be victorious or becoming evil laughter personified as you track down humans and kill them.

Its gameplay stylings share a lot in common with other horror titles in the genre, such as Friday the 13th and Dead by Daylight, so let’s see when it’s finally time for the laughter to stop.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space start time and date

I don’t have a fear of clowns, but this is unsettling. Image via Teravision Games

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is set to launch on June 4, 2024, and at the moment, it looks like the horror title will be released at midnight—depending on your region.

It’s understandable if you are confused with Killer Klowns from Outer Space‘s release date, with many players already honking and bonking. Special pre-orders of Killer Klowns from Outer Space enabled early adopters to start racking up a body count from May 28.

If the complete launch is what you’re waiting on, though, June 4 is your time to shine. You can check the countdown until launch with our second-by-second timer:



